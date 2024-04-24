Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 24, 2024

10 Delicious Brinjal Recipes To Try

Thinly sliced aubergines are layered with tomatoes and mozzarella, and seasoned with salt, pepper, oregano, vinegar, tomato paste, and lemon juice

Aubergine Grilled Parcels

Image Source: freepik

This popular dish features smoked and mashed eggplant combining garlic, onion, tomatoes, and a blend of spices, for a rich and smoky flavor

Baingan Ka Bharta

Image Source: freepik

Eggplant pieces are cooked with spices, green chili, with a splash of lemon juice, and fresh coriander, giving it a spicy and tangy flavor

Begare Baingan

Image Source: freepik

This Sicilian dish involves frying the eggplant and mixing it with olives, tomato puree, sugar, and vinegar and can be either served warm or cool

Caponata

Image Source: freepik

A staple in South Indian cuisine, this version of sambhar includes brinjals along with traditional lentils, making it a healthy dish

Image Source: freepik

 Brinjal Sambhar

A flavorful dip made by roasting eggplant with olive, oil, garlic, onion, and red chili, pairs well with  starters or salads

Roasted Aubergrine dip

Image Source: freepik

The eggplant stuffed with a tangy mix of tomatoes, onions, cumin seeds, paprika, garlic, and pepper, baked till perfection for a delightful side dish

 Stuffed Aubergines

Image Source: freepik

Cheese and Pesto eggplant

Image Source: freepik

Slices of aubergine dipped in egg wash, layered with cheese, and baked until warm, making it a perfect cheesy bake dish for cheese lovers

 Baba Ganoush

Image Source: freepik

A classic Eastern dip made from smoked eggplant blended with garlic, lemon, onion, tomato, and pepper 

This quick Bengali snack consists of eggplant slices dipped in a batter and fried, making it a crispy and tasty way to enjoy brinjal

Beguni

Image Source: freepik

