Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 24, 2024
10 Delicious Brinjal Recipes To Try
Thinly sliced aubergines are layered with tomatoes and mozzarella, and seasoned with salt, pepper, oregano, vinegar, tomato paste, and lemon juice
Aubergine Grilled Parcels
Image Source: freepik
This popular dish features smoked and mashed eggplant combining garlic, onion, tomatoes, and a blend of spices, for a rich and smoky flavor
Baingan Ka Bharta
Image Source: freepik
Eggplant pieces are cooked with spices, green chili, with a splash of lemon juice, and fresh coriander, giving it a spicy and tangy flavor
Begare Baingan
Image Source: freepik
This Sicilian dish involves frying the eggplant and mixing it with olives, tomato puree, sugar, and vinegar and can be either served warm or cool
Caponata
Image Source: freepik
A staple in South Indian cuisine, this version of sambhar includes brinjals along with traditional lentils, making it a healthy dish
Image Source: freepik
Brinjal Sambhar
A flavorful dip made by roasting eggplant with olive, oil, garlic, onion, and red chili, pairs well with starters or salads
Roasted Aubergrine dip
Image Source: freepik
The eggplant stuffed with a tangy mix of tomatoes, onions, cumin seeds, paprika, garlic, and pepper, baked till perfection for a delightful side dish
Stuffed Aubergines
Image Source: freepik
Cheese and Pesto eggplant
Image Source: freepik
Slices of aubergine dipped in egg wash, layered with cheese, and baked until warm, making it a perfect cheesy bake dish for cheese lovers
Baba Ganoush
Image Source: freepik
A classic Eastern dip made from smoked eggplant blended with garlic, lemon, onion, tomato, and pepper
