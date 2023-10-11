Heading 3
10 delicious
burrito recipes
A healthy and flavorful option with grilled vegetables, black beans, and a zesty avocado-lime sauce
Veggie delight burrito
Image: Pexels
Start your day with fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, melted cheese, and salsa, all rolled up in a tortilla
Breakfast burrito
Image: Pexels
A plant-based delight featuring seasoned black beans, rice, and fresh salsa
Vegan black bean burrito
Image: Pexels
Juicy chicken strips marinated in fajita seasoning, sautéed veggies, and creamy guacamole
Chicken fajita burrito
Image: Pexels
For seafood lovers, a delectable combination of shrimp, crab, and a zesty cilantro-lime sauce
Seafood burrito
Image: Pexels
Transport your taste buds to the islands with grilled chicken, pineapple, and a teriyaki glaze
Hawaiian pineapple burrito
Image: Pexels
A savory blend of seasoned ground beef, rice, beans, and cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla
Classic beef burrito
Image: Pexels
Tender, slow-cooked pulled pork smothered in barbecue sauce, coleslaw, and pickles
BBQ pulled pork burrito
Image: Pexels
Indulge your sweet tooth with a dessert burrito filled with Nutella, bananas, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar
Dessert burrito
Image: Pexels
A unique twist with sushi ingredients like fresh fish, avocado, and rice rolled into a burrito
Sushi burrito
Image: Pexels
