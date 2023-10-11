Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 11, 2023

10 delicious
burrito recipes 

A healthy and flavorful option with grilled vegetables, black beans, and a zesty avocado-lime sauce

Veggie delight burrito

Image: Pexels 

Start your day with fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, melted cheese, and salsa, all rolled up in a tortilla 

Breakfast burrito

Image: Pexels 

A plant-based delight featuring seasoned black beans, rice, and fresh salsa

Vegan black bean burrito

Image: Pexels 

Juicy chicken strips marinated in fajita seasoning, sautéed veggies, and creamy guacamole

Chicken fajita burrito

Image: Pexels 

For seafood lovers, a delectable combination of shrimp, crab, and a zesty cilantro-lime sauce

Seafood burrito

Image: Pexels 

Transport your taste buds to the islands with grilled chicken, pineapple, and a teriyaki glaze

Hawaiian pineapple burrito

Image: Pexels 

A savory blend of seasoned ground beef, rice, beans, and cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla

Classic beef burrito

Image: Pexels 

Tender, slow-cooked pulled pork smothered in barbecue sauce, coleslaw, and pickles

BBQ pulled pork burrito

Image: Pexels 

Indulge your sweet tooth with a dessert burrito filled with Nutella, bananas, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar

Dessert burrito

Image: Pexels 

A unique twist with sushi ingredients like fresh fish, avocado, and rice rolled into a burrito

Sushi burrito

Image: Pexels 

