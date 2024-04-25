Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 25, 2024

10 Delicious Chaap recipes to try

Spicy and tangy, this chaap is fried, marinated with yogurt and a blend of Indian spices, pan-fried to perfection

Masala Chaap

Image Source: freepik

Skewered and grilled, then simmered in a creamy, spicy tomato gravy, this soya chaap curry offers an amazing experience

Soya chaap curry

Image Source: freepik

The dish features soya chaap in a rich, creamy sauce made with butter, spices, cream, and curd, delivering a delightful taste

Creamy soya chaap

Image Source: freepik

Crunch and flavorsome, this chaap is marinated, coated in crushed cornflakes, and fried until golden, served with tomato sauce, and green chutney

Kurkuri chaap

Image Source: freepik

Smoky and fiery, this chaap is marinated in chili paste and fried, served with roomali roti, chutney, and onions

Image Source: freepik

Hari Mirchi chaap

This protein-rich chaap is prepared from soya, and curd for a creamy touch, mixed with spices for a satisfactory taste

Malai Soya Chaap

Image Source: freepik

Enjoy this lip-smacking chaap made with slowly marinated chicken legs with bone, completed with onions, ginger and cashews

Chicken chaap

Image Source: freepik

Tandoori soya chaap 

Image Source: freepik

Try out this delicious vegetarian chaap dish prepared with chaap marinated with tandoori spices for a tasty bite

Afghani chaap

Image Source: freepik

Indulge in the afghani taste with afghani chaap, giving out a unique taste with soya, curd, tandoori masala, and spices

Prepare this tangy achari chaap perfect to serve as a side dish or as a starter for any function or parties

Achari chaap

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here