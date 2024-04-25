Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
APRIL 25, 2024
10 Delicious Chaap recipes to try
Spicy and tangy, this chaap is fried, marinated with yogurt and a blend of Indian spices, pan-fried to perfection
Masala Chaap
Image Source: freepik
Skewered and grilled, then simmered in a creamy, spicy tomato gravy, this soya chaap curry offers an amazing experience
Soya chaap curry
Image Source: freepik
The dish features soya chaap in a rich, creamy sauce made with butter, spices, cream, and curd, delivering a delightful taste
Creamy soya chaap
Image Source: freepik
Crunch and flavorsome, this chaap is marinated, coated in crushed cornflakes, and fried until golden, served with tomato sauce, and green chutney
Kurkuri chaap
Image Source: freepik
Smoky and fiery, this chaap is marinated in chili paste and fried, served with roomali roti, chutney, and onions
Image Source: freepik
Hari Mirchi chaap
This protein-rich chaap is prepared from soya, and curd for a creamy touch, mixed with spices for a satisfactory taste
Malai Soya Chaap
Image Source: freepik
Enjoy this lip-smacking chaap made with slowly marinated chicken legs with bone, completed with onions, ginger and cashews
Chicken chaap
Image Source: freepik
Tandoori soya chaap
Image Source: freepik
Try out this delicious vegetarian chaap dish prepared with chaap marinated with tandoori spices for a tasty bite
Afghani chaap
Image Source: freepik
Indulge in the afghani taste with afghani chaap, giving out a unique taste with soya, curd, tandoori masala, and spices
Prepare this tangy achari chaap perfect to serve as a side dish or as a starter for any function or parties
Achari chaap
Image Source: freepik
