Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle 

December 29, 2023

10 delicious dessert ideas for New Year

Brighten up your New Year's eve with these classic custard mixed with vanilla and topped with thick caramel 

Creme brulee

Image Source: Pexels

Opt for the cookie version of this delicious flavour to make your guests spellbound 

Black forest cookies

Image Source: Pixabay

These chocolaty, crunchy little balls of heaven go incredibly well with any beverage 

Rum balls

Image Source: Pixabay

It goes incredibly well with any fruit topping; this creamy vanilla cuisine is undoubtedly a delight on the plate 

Vanilla panna cotta

Image Source: Pexels

Indulge in the sweet and tangy taste of these delicious lemon bars to kick start your New Year in a memorable way

Image Source: Pexels

Classic lemon bars

The silky smooth, moist texture with the rich taste of chocolate will make your New Year more special 

Chocolate cheesecake

Image Source: Pexels

Give a brighter start to this new year with these flavorful cupcakes garnished with creamy frosting 

Cupcakes with creamy frosting

Image Source: Pexels

A traditional English trifle is great choice to enjoy after dinner on this joyous moment

Chocolate trifle

Image Source: Pixabay

Mochi donuts

Image Source: Pexels

Loved by all, this creamy, munchy donuts can be enjoyed both as an appetizer and a dessert 

Embrace the vibrant spirit of this special occasion with the combination of yummy ice cream sprinkled with crunchy cookies 

Ice cream with cookies

Image Source: Pexels

