Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
December 29, 2023
10 delicious dessert ideas for New Year
Brighten up your New Year's eve with these classic custard mixed with vanilla and topped with thick caramel
Creme brulee
Image Source: Pexels
Opt for the cookie version of this delicious flavour to make your guests spellbound
Black forest cookies
Image Source: Pixabay
These chocolaty, crunchy little balls of heaven go incredibly well with any beverage
Rum balls
Image Source: Pixabay
It goes incredibly well with any fruit topping; this creamy vanilla cuisine is undoubtedly a delight on the plate
Vanilla panna cotta
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the sweet and tangy taste of these delicious lemon bars to kick start your New Year in a memorable way
Image Source: Pexels
Classic lemon bars
The silky smooth, moist texture with the rich taste of chocolate will make your New Year more special
Chocolate cheesecake
Image Source: Pexels
Give a brighter start to this new year with these flavorful cupcakes garnished with creamy frosting
Cupcakes with creamy frosting
Image Source: Pexels
A traditional English trifle is great choice to enjoy after dinner on this joyous moment
Chocolate trifle
Image Source: Pixabay
Mochi donuts
Image Source: Pexels
Loved by all, this creamy, munchy donuts can be enjoyed both as an appetizer and a dessert
Embrace the vibrant spirit of this special occasion with the combination of yummy ice cream sprinkled with crunchy cookies
Ice cream with cookies
Image Source: Pexels
