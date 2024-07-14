Heading 3

10 Delicious Desserts From Tamil Nadu

A creamy dessert made with rice, milk, and jaggery, often flavored with cardamom

Payasam

A rich sweet made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar with a melt-in-the-mouth texture

Mysore Pak

A deep-fried dessert made from rice flour and jaggery, similar to a doughnut

Adhirasam

A vibrant, flower-shaped sweet made from urad dal batter, soaked in sugar syrup

Jangiri

A sweet version of the popular dish made with rice, moong dal, jaggery, and ghee

Pongal

Sweet dumplings made from rice flour filled with coconut and jaggery

Kozhukattai

A semolina-based dessert cooked with ghee, sugar, and saffron, often garnished with nuts 

Rava Kesari

Sweet fritters made from rice flour, jaggery, and coconut, fried in ghee

Nei Appam

Deep-fried flatbreads soaked in sweetened milk flavored with cardamom and saffron

Paal Poli

A dense and rich milk sweet made by simmering milk and sugar until thick

Palkova

