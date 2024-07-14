Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 14, 2024
10 Delicious Desserts From Tamil Nadu
A creamy dessert made with rice, milk, and jaggery, often flavored with cardamom
Payasam
Image: Freepik
A rich sweet made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar with a melt-in-the-mouth texture
Mysore Pak
Image: Freepik
A deep-fried dessert made from rice flour and jaggery, similar to a doughnut
Adhirasam
Image: Freepik
A vibrant, flower-shaped sweet made from urad dal batter, soaked in sugar syrup
Jangiri
Image: Freepik
A sweet version of the popular dish made with rice, moong dal, jaggery, and ghee
Pongal
Image: Freepik
Sweet dumplings made from rice flour filled with coconut and jaggery
Image: Freepik
Kozhukattai
A semolina-based dessert cooked with ghee, sugar, and saffron, often garnished with nuts
Rava Kesari
Image: Freepik
Sweet fritters made from rice flour, jaggery, and coconut, fried in ghee
Nei Appam
Image: Freepik
Deep-fried flatbreads soaked in sweetened milk flavored with cardamom and saffron
Paal Poli
Image: Freepik
A dense and rich milk sweet made by simmering milk and sugar until thick
Palkova
Image: Freepik
