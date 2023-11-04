Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

10 delicious dishes to try in Kolkata

November 04, 2023

One of the go-to dishes in the Bengali household, it can be cooked with numerous varieties of fish with flavorful gravy made with turmeric, mustard, and other condiments 

Macher Jhol

Image Source: Pexels 

Considered an ideal dish for the weekends, this classic mutton curry tastes extraordinary with hot rice 

Khosa Mangso

Image Source: Pexels 

This traditional Bengali cuisine has incredible health benefits and also tastes amazing. Filled with numerous vegetables like potatoes and bitter gourd, this dish is served at the beginning of lunch 

Sukto

Image Source: Pexels 

Get lost in the cosmic taste of this remarkable Bengali dessert consisting of a blend of jaggery and thick milk 

Misti Doi

Image Source: Pexels 

Signature street food in this region, your Kolkata visit is incomplete without these mouthwatering wraps available in numerous types

Kathi Roll

Image Source: Pexels 

This simple yet delicious dish is made with poppy seed, which Bengalis call as “posto,” and potatoes 

Aloo Posto

Image Source: Pexels 

After trying this scrumptious crispy snack you'll understand the reasons for Bengali's immaculate love for fish

Fish Fry

Image Source: Pexels 

These syrup-soaked cheese balls are the most celebrated Bengali sweet of all time 

Rosogolla (Rasgulla)

Image Source: Pexels 

Available in different consistencies and flavors, its soft and creamy textures can provide cosmic delight to dessert lovers 

Sandesh

Image Source: Pexels 

Consists of a mixture of puffed rice, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and a variety of spices, indulge in this flavorful snack while exploring the majestic lanes of Kolkata 

Jhalmuri

Image Source: Pexels 

