Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
10 delicious dishes to try in Kolkata
November 04, 2023
One of the go-to dishes in the Bengali household, it can be cooked with numerous varieties of fish with flavorful gravy made with turmeric, mustard, and other condiments
Macher Jhol
Image Source: Pexels
Considered an ideal dish for the weekends, this classic mutton curry tastes extraordinary with hot rice
Khosa Mangso
Image Source: Pexels
This traditional Bengali cuisine has incredible health benefits and also tastes amazing. Filled with numerous vegetables like potatoes and bitter gourd, this dish is served at the beginning of lunch
Sukto
Image Source: Pexels
Get lost in the cosmic taste of this remarkable Bengali dessert consisting of a blend of jaggery and thick milk
Misti Doi
Image Source: Pexels
Signature street food in this region, your Kolkata visit is incomplete without these mouthwatering wraps available in numerous types
Kathi Roll
Image Source: Pexels
This simple yet delicious dish is made with poppy seed, which Bengalis call as “posto,” and potatoes
Aloo Posto
Image Source: Pexels
After trying this scrumptious crispy snack you'll understand the reasons for Bengali's immaculate love for fish
Fish Fry
Image Source: Pexels
These syrup-soaked cheese balls are the most celebrated Bengali sweet of all time
Rosogolla (Rasgulla)
Image Source: Pexels
Available in different consistencies and flavors, its soft and creamy textures can provide cosmic delight to dessert lovers
Sandesh
Image Source: Pexels
Consists of a mixture of puffed rice, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and a variety of spices, indulge in this flavorful snack while exploring the majestic lanes of Kolkata
Jhalmuri
Image Source: Pexels
