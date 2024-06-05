Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 05, 2024

10 delicious foods to try in Haryana

Try this flavorful dish made with dried desert beans, soaked, boiled, and cooked with spices for a delicious treat

Singri Ki Sabzi

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy a tasty Indian bread infused with gram flour, spices, and ghee, perfect to enjoy with raita or sabzi

Besan Masala Roti

Image Source: Freepik

Protein-rich blend of various lentils cooked in ghee has a rich and thick texture, best served with plain or jeera rice

Mixed dal

Image Source: Freepik

Savor this authentic Haryanvi dish made with green chana mixed with vegetables, and spices, enjoyed with rice or roti

Hara Dhania Choliya

Image Source: Freepik

Treat yourself to Indian fluffy sweet pancakes, cooked in ghee, and taste heavenly with Rabri

Image Source: Freepik

Malpua

Enjoy sweet rice made with basmati rice, ghee, sugar, cardamom, and saffron, a must-try dish to relish

Mithe Chawal

Image Source: Freepik

Devor this healthy twist on khichri prepared with soaked and cooked moong dal, with bajara, ideal for a wholesome meal

Bajara Khichri

Image Source: Freepik

Indulge in this sweet and savory dish made with powdered sugar, ghee, and leftover rotis, often enjoyed as a dessert

Bhura Roti Ghee

Image Source: Freepik

Bathua raita

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy this refreshing dish with this yogurt recipe enriched with Bathua leaves, cumin, red chili powder, and salt, offering health benefits

Delight in this comforting gravy made from sour yogurt thickened with gram flour served with fried pakoras

Kadhi Pakora

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here