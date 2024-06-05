Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 05, 2024
10 delicious foods to try in Haryana
Try this flavorful dish made with dried desert beans, soaked, boiled, and cooked with spices for a delicious treat
Singri Ki Sabzi
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy a tasty Indian bread infused with gram flour, spices, and ghee, perfect to enjoy with raita or sabzi
Besan Masala Roti
Image Source: Freepik
Protein-rich blend of various lentils cooked in ghee has a rich and thick texture, best served with plain or jeera rice
Mixed dal
Image Source: Freepik
Savor this authentic Haryanvi dish made with green chana mixed with vegetables, and spices, enjoyed with rice or roti
Hara Dhania Choliya
Image Source: Freepik
Treat yourself to Indian fluffy sweet pancakes, cooked in ghee, and taste heavenly with Rabri
Image Source: Freepik
Malpua
Enjoy sweet rice made with basmati rice, ghee, sugar, cardamom, and saffron, a must-try dish to relish
Mithe Chawal
Image Source: Freepik
Devor this healthy twist on khichri prepared with soaked and cooked moong dal, with bajara, ideal for a wholesome meal
Bajara Khichri
Image Source: Freepik
Indulge in this sweet and savory dish made with powdered sugar, ghee, and leftover rotis, often enjoyed as a dessert
Bhura Roti Ghee
Image Source: Freepik
Bathua raita
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy this refreshing dish with this yogurt recipe enriched with Bathua leaves, cumin, red chili powder, and salt, offering health benefits
Delight in this comforting gravy made from sour yogurt thickened with gram flour served with fried pakoras
Kadhi Pakora
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.