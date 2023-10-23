Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 23, 2023

10 delicious grill recipes

Mixed with red pepper flakes, thyme, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil this grilled recipe is an incredible option for a romantic dinner date 

Grilled chicken breast

Image Source: pexels

A renowned go-to-snack of countless people, you can enhance its flavor by adding mayonnaise and different seasonings 

Grilled con

Image Source: pexels

You should definitely give a shot to the terrific combination of spicy chicken wings and beer 

Spicy chicken wings

Image Source: pexels

Grilled shrimp can boost the taste of any typical curry or salad

Grilled shrimp

Image Source: pexels

Add more flavor to a grilled steak by topping it with garlic butter

Grilled steak with garlic butter 

Image Source: pexels

Upgrade the regular hot dogs with some incredibly grilled crispy bacon, fresh tomatoes, and crunchy lettuce

Grilled hot dog

Image Source: pexels

After being grilled and filled with flavourful condiments this infamous vegetable tastes amazing 

Grilled broccoli

Image Source: pexels

This easy-to-make yet delicious dish is an ideal breakfast choice for the weekend 

Grilled pepper jack chicken sandwiches

Image Source: pexels

Get a pile of flavor on your plate with this scrumptious meal 

Sausage mixed grill

Image Source: pexels

Made with grilled veggies and bread this healthy dish turns out to be an exceptional vegan snack 

Vegan caesar salad

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here