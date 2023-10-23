Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 23, 2023
10 delicious grill recipes
Mixed with red pepper flakes, thyme, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil this grilled recipe is an incredible option for a romantic dinner date
Grilled chicken breast
Image Source: pexels
A renowned go-to-snack of countless people, you can enhance its flavor by adding mayonnaise and different seasonings
Grilled con
Image Source: pexels
You should definitely give a shot to the terrific combination of spicy chicken wings and beer
Spicy chicken wings
Image Source: pexels
Grilled shrimp can boost the taste of any typical curry or salad
Grilled shrimp
Image Source: pexels
Add more flavor to a grilled steak by topping it with garlic butter
Grilled steak with garlic butter
Image Source: pexels
Upgrade the regular hot dogs with some incredibly grilled crispy bacon, fresh tomatoes, and crunchy lettuce
Grilled hot dog
Image Source: pexels
After being grilled and filled with flavourful condiments this infamous vegetable tastes amazing
Grilled broccoli
Image Source: pexels
This easy-to-make yet delicious dish is an ideal breakfast choice for the weekend
Grilled pepper jack chicken sandwiches
Image Source: pexels
Get a pile of flavor on your plate with this scrumptious meal
Sausage mixed grill
Image Source: pexels
Made with grilled veggies and bread this healthy dish turns out to be an exceptional vegan snack
Vegan caesar salad
Image Source: pexels
