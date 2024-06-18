Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 18, 2024

10 Delicious Indian Appetizers to Try

Enjoy the iconic samosa, filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat, wrapped in a flaky pastry

Samosa

Image Source: Freepik

Marinated in yogurt and spices, paneer tikka is a vegetarian favorite grilled to perfection

Paneer Tikka

Image Source: Freepik

Crisp on the outside and soft inside, aloo tikki is a spiced potato patty that is often served with chutneys

Aloo Tikki

Image Source: Freepik

These fritters, made from various vegetables dipped in a chickpea flour batter, are deep-fried until crispy

Pakoras

Image Source: Freepik

A savory steamed cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter, dhokla is a light and fluffy treat

Image Source: Freepik

Dhokla

Crispy puris filled with spicy, tangy water, potatoes, and chickpeas, offering a burst of flavors in every bite

Pani Puri

Image Source: Freepik

This spicy and tangy fried chicken dish is a popular South Indian appetizer

Chicken 65

Image Source: Freepik

Known as the Indian burger, vada pav features a spicy potato fritter sandwiched in a bun with chutneys

Vada Pav

Image Source: Freepik

Bhel Puri

Image Source: Freepik

A tangy and spicy mix of puffed rice, vegetables, and tamarind sauce, bhel puri is a popular street food

A crunchy appetizer made from roasted papad topped with a tangy mix of onions, tomatoes, and spices, offering a burst of flavor in every bite

Masala Papad

Image Source: Freepik

