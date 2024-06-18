Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 18, 2024
10 Delicious Indian Appetizers to Try
Enjoy the iconic samosa, filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat, wrapped in a flaky pastry
Samosa
Image Source: Freepik
Marinated in yogurt and spices, paneer tikka is a vegetarian favorite grilled to perfection
Paneer Tikka
Image Source: Freepik
Crisp on the outside and soft inside, aloo tikki is a spiced potato patty that is often served with chutneys
Aloo Tikki
Image Source: Freepik
These fritters, made from various vegetables dipped in a chickpea flour batter, are deep-fried until crispy
Pakoras
Image Source: Freepik
A savory steamed cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter, dhokla is a light and fluffy treat
Image Source: Freepik
Dhokla
Crispy puris filled with spicy, tangy water, potatoes, and chickpeas, offering a burst of flavors in every bite
Pani Puri
Image Source: Freepik
This spicy and tangy fried chicken dish is a popular South Indian appetizer
Chicken 65
Image Source: Freepik
Known as the Indian burger, vada pav features a spicy potato fritter sandwiched in a bun with chutneys
Vada Pav
Image Source: Freepik
Bhel Puri
Image Source: Freepik
A tangy and spicy mix of puffed rice, vegetables, and tamarind sauce, bhel puri is a popular street food
A crunchy appetizer made from roasted papad topped with a tangy mix of onions, tomatoes, and spices, offering a burst of flavor in every bite
Masala Papad
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.