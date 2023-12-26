Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle 

December 26, 2023

10 delicious Indian dishes for New Year

Made with exotic species, rice and meat this classic Indian cuisine is an ideal choice for this auspicious occasion 

Hyderabadi dum biryani

 Images Sources: Pexels

These flavorful and easy-to-make dishes will be an incredible appetizer for New Year's Eve 

Chicken and Paneer Tikka

 Images Sources: Pixabay 

Served with rice, roti or paratha this scrumptious delicacy will make your guests spellbound 

Kadai Chicken

 Images Sources: Pixabay 

Indulge into the rich taste of this traditional Panjabi cuisine to make your New Year's Eve more special 

 Images Sources: Pexels

Butter Chicken

Embrace the spirit of this vibrant day with the enchanting aroma and delicious flavor of this carrot dessert 

Gajar Ka Halwa

 Images Sources: Pexels

Tastes delicious with roti or paratha this flavorful pea curry is a perfect dish for vegetarians 

Khoya Matar

 Images Sources: Pexels

Adored by every non-veg Indians, effortlessly win the heart of your guests with this mouthwatering snack 

Chicken Seekh Kebab

 Images Sources: Pexels

Matar paneer

 Images Sources: Pexels

Features tender green peas and fried paneer in a thick curry this classic dish is perfect to have on the first day of the year 

Loaded with crunchy onions and varieties of Indian condiments, add this dry chicken cuisine to your New Year party's main course 

Chicken Do Pyaza

 Images Sources: Pexels

Opt for this unique yet tasty combination of spicy samosa garnished with a mixture of cilantro and tamarind chutneys, thin sev, fresh cilantro and pomegranate seeds

Samosa Chaat Phyllo Cups

 Images Sources: Pexels

