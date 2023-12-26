Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
December 26, 2023
10 delicious Indian dishes for New Year
Made with exotic species, rice and meat this classic Indian cuisine is an ideal choice for this auspicious occasion
Hyderabadi dum biryani
Images Sources: Pexels
These flavorful and easy-to-make dishes will be an incredible appetizer for New Year's Eve
Chicken and Paneer Tikka
Images Sources: Pixabay
Served with rice, roti or paratha this scrumptious delicacy will make your guests spellbound
Kadai Chicken
Images Sources: Pixabay
Indulge into the rich taste of this traditional Panjabi cuisine to make your New Year's Eve more special
Images Sources: Pexels
Butter Chicken
Embrace the spirit of this vibrant day with the enchanting aroma and delicious flavor of this carrot dessert
Gajar Ka Halwa
Images Sources: Pexels
Tastes delicious with roti or paratha this flavorful pea curry is a perfect dish for vegetarians
Khoya Matar
Images Sources: Pexels
Adored by every non-veg Indians, effortlessly win the heart of your guests with this mouthwatering snack
Chicken Seekh Kebab
Images Sources: Pexels
Matar paneer
Images Sources: Pexels
Features tender green peas and fried paneer in a thick curry this classic dish is perfect to have on the first day of the year
Loaded with crunchy onions and varieties of Indian condiments, add this dry chicken cuisine to your New Year party's main course
Chicken Do Pyaza
Images Sources: Pexels
Opt for this unique yet tasty combination of spicy samosa garnished with a mixture of cilantro and tamarind chutneys, thin sev, fresh cilantro and pomegranate seeds
Samosa Chaat Phyllo Cups
Images Sources: Pexels
