10 Delicious Indian-style Bread Recipes

Cut bread slices into halves, stuff with spiced mashed potatoes, dip in chickpea flour batter, and deep fry until golden brown

Bread Pakora

Cut bread slices into cubes, sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, tomatoes, and green chilies, add bread cubes, turmeric, and salt, and cook until bread is soft and mixed well

Bread Upma

Tear bread slices into pieces, fry in ghee until golden, add milk, sugar, and cardamom powder, cook until thickened, garnish with cashews and raisins

Bread Halwa

Tear bread slices into pieces, sauté onions, tomatoes, and green chilies, add eggs, turmeric, red chili powder, and garam masala, mix in bread pieces, and cook until combined

Bread Bhurji

Flatten bread slices, fill with spiced potato and pea mixture, roll and seal edges, and deep fry until crispy

Bread Roll

Blend bread slices with milk and knead into a dough, shape into balls, fry until golden, soak in sugar syrup infused with cardamom and saffron

Bread Gulab Jamun

Saute bread slices with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices until crispy and golden brown, perfect for a spicy twist on traditional bread

Masala Bread

Blend bread, rice flour, and semolina into a batter, pour batter onto a hot griddle, spread thin, and cook until crispy, serve with chutney

Bread Dosa

Bread Idli

Mix bread, semolina, and yogurt into a batter, add grated carrots and peas, pour into idli molds, and steam until fluffy

Fry bread slices in ghee until golden, soak in saffron-infused sugar syrup, top with thickened milk (rabri), garnish with chopped nuts

Shahi Tukda

