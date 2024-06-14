Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
june 14, 2024
10 Delicious Indian-style Bread Recipes
Cut bread slices into halves, stuff with spiced mashed potatoes, dip in chickpea flour batter, and deep fry until golden brown
Bread Pakora
Image Source: Freepik
Cut bread slices into cubes, sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, tomatoes, and green chilies, add bread cubes, turmeric, and salt, and cook until bread is soft and mixed well
Bread Upma
Image Source: Freepik
Tear bread slices into pieces, fry in ghee until golden, add milk, sugar, and cardamom powder, cook until thickened, garnish with cashews and raisins
Bread Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
Tear bread slices into pieces, sauté onions, tomatoes, and green chilies, add eggs, turmeric, red chili powder, and garam masala, mix in bread pieces, and cook until combined
Bread Bhurji
Image Source: Freepik
Flatten bread slices, fill with spiced potato and pea mixture, roll and seal edges, and deep fry until crispy
Image Source: Freepik
Bread Roll
Blend bread slices with milk and knead into a dough, shape into balls, fry until golden, soak in sugar syrup infused with cardamom and saffron
Bread Gulab Jamun
Image Source: Freepik
Saute bread slices with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices until crispy and golden brown, perfect for a spicy twist on traditional bread
Masala Bread
Image Source: Freepik
Blend bread, rice flour, and semolina into a batter, pour batter onto a hot griddle, spread thin, and cook until crispy, serve with chutney
Bread Dosa
Image Source: Freepik
Bread Idli
Image Source: Freepik
Mix bread, semolina, and yogurt into a batter, add grated carrots and peas, pour into idli molds, and steam until fluffy
Fry bread slices in ghee until golden, soak in saffron-infused sugar syrup, top with thickened milk (rabri), garnish with chopped nuts
Shahi Tukda
Image Source: Freepik
