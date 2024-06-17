Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 17, 2024

10 Delicious Indian-style pancake recipes

Soak and grind rice, urad dal, and fenugreek seeds. Ferment overnight. Prepare a potato filling with sautéed onions and spices. Spread batter on a hot griddle, add filling, fold, and serve hot

Masala Dosa

Soak moong dal and rice, grind with spices. Spread batter on a hot griddle, sprinkle chopped onions, cook until crisp. Serve with chutney

Pesarattu

Soak and grind rice and urad dal, ferment overnight. Pour batter on a griddle, top with chopped vegetables, cook until golden. Serve with chutney

Uttapam

Mix besan with water and spices. Spread batter on a hot griddle, cook until golden. Serve with chutney or yoghurt

Besan Chilla

Soak and grind rice and dals with spices. Spread batter on a hot griddle, cook until golden. Serve with chutney

Adai

Mix semolina, rice flour, and spices with water. Pour thin batter on a hot griddle, cook until crispy. Serve with coconut chutney

Rava Dosa

Soak and grind rice and coconut, ferment overnight. Pour batter in an appam pan, cook until edges are crisp. Serve with vegetable stew

Appam

Mix rice flour with water to form dough. Roll into thin discs, cook on a griddle. Serve with curry

Pathiri

Akki Roti

Mix rice flour with water, onions, and spices. Spread dough on a griddle, cook until golden. Serve with chutney

Mix multi-grain flour with water and spices. Spread dough on a griddle, cook until golden. Serve with yoghurt

Thalipeeth

