Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 17, 2024
10 Delicious Indian-style pancake recipes
Soak and grind rice, urad dal, and fenugreek seeds. Ferment overnight. Prepare a potato filling with sautéed onions and spices. Spread batter on a hot griddle, add filling, fold, and serve hot
Masala Dosa
Image Source: Freepik
Soak moong dal and rice, grind with spices. Spread batter on a hot griddle, sprinkle chopped onions, cook until crisp. Serve with chutney
Pesarattu
Image Source: Freepik
Soak and grind rice and urad dal, ferment overnight. Pour batter on a griddle, top with chopped vegetables, cook until golden. Serve with chutney
Uttapam
Image Source: Freepik
Mix besan with water and spices. Spread batter on a hot griddle, cook until golden. Serve with chutney or yoghurt
Besan Chilla
Image Source: Freepik
Soak and grind rice and dals with spices. Spread batter on a hot griddle, cook until golden. Serve with chutney
Image Source: Freepik
Adai
Mix semolina, rice flour, and spices with water. Pour thin batter on a hot griddle, cook until crispy. Serve with coconut chutney
Rava Dosa
Image Source: Freepik
Soak and grind rice and coconut, ferment overnight. Pour batter in an appam pan, cook until edges are crisp. Serve with vegetable stew
Appam
Image Source: Freepik
Mix rice flour with water to form dough. Roll into thin discs, cook on a griddle. Serve with curry
Pathiri
Image Source: Freepik
Akki Roti
Image Source: Freepik
Mix rice flour with water, onions, and spices. Spread dough on a griddle, cook until golden. Serve with chutney
Mix multi-grain flour with water and spices. Spread dough on a griddle, cook until golden. Serve with yoghurt
Thalipeeth
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.