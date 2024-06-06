Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
june 06, 2024
10 Delicious Indian-Style Pumpkin Recipes
Sauté mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves in oil. Add diced pumpkin, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Cook until tender, garnish with fresh coriander
Pumpkin Sabzi
Image Source: Freepik
Grate pumpkin, sauté in ghee. Add milk and cook until soft. Stir in sugar, cardamom powder, and roasted nuts. Cook until ghee separates
Pumpkin Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
Cook pumpkin with tamarind water, sambar powder, and salt. Add to cooked toor dal with tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dry red chilies
Pumpkin Sambar
Image Source: Freepik
Knead flour with grated pumpkin, cumin seeds, green chilies, and salt. Roll out parathas and cook on a hot griddle with ghee until golden brown
Pumpkin Paratha
Image Source: Freepik
Mix pumpkin slices with gram flour, rice flour, turmeric, chilli powder, cumin seeds, and salt. Add water to form a batter. Deep fry until golden and crispy
Image Source: Freepik
Pumpkin Pakora
Cook pumpkin with onions, garlic, and ginger. Blend smooth, add coconut milk, salt, and pepper. Simmer and garnish with fresh cilantro
Pumpkin Soup
Image Source: Freepik
Roast pumpkin, mash, and sauté with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. Finish with chopped coriander
Pumpkin Bharta
Image Source: Freepik
Sauté spices, onions, and pumpkin cubes in ghee. Add soaked basmati rice, water, and cook until rice is done. Garnish with fried cashews
Pumpkin Pulao
Image Source: Freepik
Pumpkin Kootu
Image Source: Freepik
Cook pumpkin with moong dal, coconut paste, cumin, and green chilies. Temper with mustard seeds, urad dal, curry leaves, and red chilies
Mix mashed pumpkin with whole wheat flour, cumin seeds, and salt. Roll out pooris and deep fry until puffed and golden
Pumpkin Poori
Image Source: Freepik
