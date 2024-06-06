Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

 Lifestyle

june 06, 2024

10 Delicious Indian-Style Pumpkin Recipes

Sauté mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves in oil. Add diced pumpkin, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Cook until tender, garnish with fresh coriander

 Pumpkin Sabzi

Image Source: Freepik

Grate pumpkin, sauté in ghee. Add milk and cook until soft. Stir in sugar, cardamom powder, and roasted nuts. Cook until ghee separates

 Pumpkin Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

Cook pumpkin with tamarind water, sambar powder, and salt. Add to cooked toor dal with tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dry red chilies

 Pumpkin Sambar

Image Source: Freepik

Knead flour with grated pumpkin, cumin seeds, green chilies, and salt. Roll out parathas and cook on a hot griddle with ghee until golden brown

 Pumpkin Paratha

Image Source: Freepik

Mix pumpkin slices with gram flour, rice flour, turmeric, chilli powder, cumin seeds, and salt. Add water to form a batter. Deep fry until golden and crispy

Image Source: Freepik

 Pumpkin Pakora

Cook pumpkin with onions, garlic, and ginger. Blend smooth, add coconut milk, salt, and pepper. Simmer and garnish with fresh cilantro

Pumpkin Soup

Image Source: Freepik

Roast pumpkin, mash, and sauté with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. Finish with chopped coriander

 Pumpkin Bharta

Image Source: Freepik

Sauté spices, onions, and pumpkin cubes in ghee. Add soaked basmati rice, water, and cook until rice is done. Garnish with fried cashews

Pumpkin Pulao

Image Source: Freepik

Pumpkin Kootu

Image Source: Freepik

Cook pumpkin with moong dal, coconut paste, cumin, and green chilies. Temper with mustard seeds, urad dal, curry leaves, and red chilies

Mix mashed pumpkin with whole wheat flour, cumin seeds, and salt. Roll out pooris and deep fry until puffed and golden

 Pumpkin Poori

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here