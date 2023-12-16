Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
December 16, 2023
10 delicious Italian desserts to try
Contains less fat than ice cream this sweet and creamy dessert is incredibly yummy with every scoop
Gelato
Image Source: Pexels
Coffee-soaked spongy layer and cream garnished with a sprinkle of bitter dark cocoa powder these delicious cakes will take your breath away
Tiramisu
Image Source: Pexels
Become a global sensation overnight, this classic Italian pudding is indeed a delight on the plate
Panna Cotta
Image Source: Pexels
Made with flour, butter, egg yolks fruit and raisins this cake is the ideal dessert choice for Christmas
Panettone
Image Source: Pexels
Shaped like a tube this traditional Italian dessert consists of a crispy layer filled with soft cream of fresh sheep ricotta cheese
Cannoli siciliani
Image Source: Pexels
Blended in a soft and crunchy texture this delicious delicacy is prepared with almonds, cocoa, eggs, butter, and sugar
Torta Caprese
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the delicious pieces of these traditional almond cookies at any time of the day
Cantucci
Image Source: Pexels
Pastry shell loaded with creamy sheep’s ricotta, sugar, eggs, cooked wheat, candied fruit, and condiments will make you love this country even more
Pastiera Napoletana
Image Source: Pixabay
Originated in the 13th century this traditional spoon dessert is an all-time favourite of every Italian
Bonèt
Image Source: Pexels
Features the filling of caramelised pineapple and topped with vanilla-infused cream once you delve into this cuisine you'll be totally spellbound
Christmas Pavlova
Image Source: Pexels
