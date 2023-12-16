Heading 3

December 16, 2023

10 delicious Italian desserts to try

Contains less fat than ice cream this sweet and creamy dessert is incredibly yummy with every scoop 

Gelato

Image Source: Pexels 

Coffee-soaked spongy layer and cream garnished with a sprinkle of bitter dark cocoa powder these delicious cakes will take your breath away 

Tiramisu

Image Source: Pexels 

Become a global sensation overnight, this classic Italian pudding is indeed a delight on the plate

Panna Cotta

Image Source: Pexels 

Made with flour, butter, egg yolks fruit and raisins this cake is the ideal dessert choice for Christmas 

Panettone

Image Source: Pexels 

Shaped like a tube this traditional Italian dessert consists of a crispy layer filled with soft cream of fresh sheep ricotta cheese

Cannoli siciliani

Image Source: Pexels 

Blended in a soft and crunchy texture this delicious delicacy is prepared with almonds, cocoa, eggs, butter, and sugar

Torta Caprese

Image Source: Pexels 

Indulge in the delicious pieces of these traditional almond cookies at any time of the day 

Cantucci

Image Source: Pexels 

Pastry shell loaded with creamy sheep’s ricotta, sugar, eggs, cooked wheat, candied fruit, and condiments will make you love this country even more 

Pastiera Napoletana

Image Source: Pixabay 

Originated in the 13th century this traditional spoon dessert is an all-time favourite of every Italian 

Bonèt

Image Source: Pexels 

Features the filling of caramelised pineapple and topped with vanilla-infused cream once you delve into this cuisine you'll be totally spellbound 

Christmas Pavlova

Image Source: Pexels 

