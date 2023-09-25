Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
10 Delicious Italian Dishes
This traditional Italian dish needs no introduction and is available in a variety of flavors and shapes giving us the true essence of Italy
Pizza
Image: Pexels
Available in two types, Roman and Sicilian, these proteinous Italian rice balls are filled with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Arborio rice
Arancini
Image: Pexels
This simple yet delicious dish has become world-famous right now. It is available in numerous varieties. This classic Italian dish never disappoints with its blend of sweet and spicy flavors
Pasta
Image: Pexels
An oven-baked Italian bread placed in the middle of a flatbread and a pizza served with a variety of toppings, this dish has an authentic and delicious taste
Focaccia
Image: Pexels
Made with a layer of pasta, the salty, rich flavor of the meat condiment dipped in creamy melted cheese, this dish is an ideal choice for every foodie
Lasagna
Image: Pexels
This is one of the most prominent Italian cuisines of all. Served with red or white wine sauce, vegetables, garlic, lemon zest, or lemon juice, this delicious and tender meat dish never disappoints with its taste
Osso Buco
Image: Pexels
This traditional rice dish is made of a creamy sauce consisting of meat stock, cheese, and lard, available in various colors it's flavor remains the same with every bite
Risotto
Image: Pexels
Gelato is more than just a typical ice cream, this classic Italian dessert is less fatty and healthy since it’s not mixed with water and air
Gelato
Image: Pexels
This Tuscan bread salad is a popular summer dish of the Italians and is made of dry bread filled with a mix of veggies
Panzanella
Image: Pexels
A popular Italian appetizer made of grilled bread topped with cheesy and a spicy tomato mix
Bruschetta
Image: Pexels
