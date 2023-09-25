Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

10 Delicious Italian Dishes

This traditional Italian dish needs no introduction and is available in a variety of flavors and shapes giving us the true essence of Italy 

Pizza

Image: Pexels 

Available in two types, Roman and Sicilian, these proteinous Italian rice balls are filled with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Arborio rice 

Arancini

Image: Pexels 

This simple yet delicious dish has become world-famous right now. It is available in numerous varieties. This classic Italian dish never disappoints with its blend of sweet and spicy flavors 

Pasta

Image: Pexels 

An oven-baked Italian bread placed in the middle of a flatbread and a pizza served with a variety of toppings, this dish has an authentic and delicious taste

Focaccia

Image: Pexels 

Made with a layer of pasta, the salty, rich flavor of the meat condiment dipped in creamy melted cheese, this dish is an ideal choice for every foodie

Lasagna

Image: Pexels 

This is one of the most prominent Italian cuisines of all. Served with red or white wine sauce, vegetables, garlic, lemon zest, or lemon juice, this delicious and tender meat dish never disappoints with its taste

Osso Buco

Image: Pexels 

This traditional rice dish is made of a creamy sauce consisting of meat stock, cheese, and lard, available in various colors it's flavor remains the same with every bite 

Risotto

Image: Pexels 

Gelato is more than just a typical ice cream, this classic Italian dessert is less fatty and healthy since it’s not mixed with water and air

Gelato

Image: Pexels 

This Tuscan bread salad is a popular summer dish of the Italians and is made of dry bread filled with a mix of veggies 

Panzanella

Image: Pexels 

A popular Italian appetizer made of grilled bread topped with cheesy and a spicy tomato mix 

Bruschetta

Image: Pexels 

