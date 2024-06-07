Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 07, 2024

10 Delicious Kulcha varieties to try

A delectable Punjabi dish that is filled with a delightful combination of onions, ginger, and potatoes. It is cooked to perfection with a generous amount of butter, giving it a crispy texture

Amritsari Kulcha

Image Source: Freepik

A classic combination of chickpea curry and soft kulcha. The flavors of this dish are simply bursting with taste, making it a perfect choice for a hearty meal

Chana Kulcha

Image Source: Freepik

Quick and easy, this recipe is prepared with a delicious mix of onions, mint, and spices for a crispy treat

Onion Kulcha

Image Source: Freepik

Packed with the goodness of soya chunks and flavorful spices, this nutri kulcha is a healthy and tasty twist to traditional kulcha recipes

Punjabi styli Nutri Kulcha

Image Source: Freepik

A simple street food from Jammu, perfect for satisfying evening hunger pangs with its quick preparation

Image Source: Freepik

Kaladi Kulcha

An Indian flatbread topped with black sesame seeds, perfect to pair with spicy chole and tangy mint chutney for a wholesome meal

Kulcha Naan

Image Source: Freepik

Soft and fluffy, this plain kulcha goes perfectly with spicy chole for a satisfying meal

Plain Kulcha

Image Source: Freepik

The kulcha stuffed with a mixture of crumbled paneer, spices, and herbs, is just hard to resist

Paneer Kulcha

Image Source: Freepik

Gobhi Kulcha

Image Source: Freepik

Try this hot kulcha stuffed with gobhi, spices, and if needed you can add peas, making it perfect to enjoy with gravy

The kulchas stuffed with mashed potato, and mixed with spices is something you can’t say No to

Aloo Kulcha

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here