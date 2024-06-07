Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 07, 2024
10 Delicious Kulcha varieties to try
A delectable Punjabi dish that is filled with a delightful combination of onions, ginger, and potatoes. It is cooked to perfection with a generous amount of butter, giving it a crispy texture
Amritsari Kulcha
Image Source: Freepik
A classic combination of chickpea curry and soft kulcha. The flavors of this dish are simply bursting with taste, making it a perfect choice for a hearty meal
Chana Kulcha
Image Source: Freepik
Quick and easy, this recipe is prepared with a delicious mix of onions, mint, and spices for a crispy treat
Onion Kulcha
Image Source: Freepik
Packed with the goodness of soya chunks and flavorful spices, this nutri kulcha is a healthy and tasty twist to traditional kulcha recipes
Punjabi styli Nutri Kulcha
Image Source: Freepik
A simple street food from Jammu, perfect for satisfying evening hunger pangs with its quick preparation
Image Source: Freepik
Kaladi Kulcha
An Indian flatbread topped with black sesame seeds, perfect to pair with spicy chole and tangy mint chutney for a wholesome meal
Kulcha Naan
Image Source: Freepik
Soft and fluffy, this plain kulcha goes perfectly with spicy chole for a satisfying meal
Plain Kulcha
Image Source: Freepik
The kulcha stuffed with a mixture of crumbled paneer, spices, and herbs, is just hard to resist
Paneer Kulcha
Image Source: Freepik
Gobhi Kulcha
Image Source: Freepik
Try this hot kulcha stuffed with gobhi, spices, and if needed you can add peas, making it perfect to enjoy with gravy
The kulchas stuffed with mashed potato, and mixed with spices is something you can’t say No to
Aloo Kulcha
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.