Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 28, 2024

10 delicious lassi flavors to try

A popular Indian drink made with mangoes and yogurt, offering a sweet, refreshing and tangy flavor

Mango lassi

Image Source: Pexels

A refreshing blend of strawberries and yogurt, providing a fruity taste 

Strawberry lassi

Image Source: Pexels

Infused with rose water or rose syrup, this lassi has a delicate floral aroma 

Rose lassi

Image Source: Pexels

With saffron flavor infused in Yogurt, the taste buds experience an exotic burst 

Saffron lassi

Image Source: Pexels

Made with ripe bananas and yogurt, it offers a creamy texture 

Image Source: Pexels

Banana lassi

Enriched with crushed pistachios, adding a nutty flavor and a crunchy texture to the creamy lassi base

Pistachio lassi

Image Source: Pexels

Blended with coconut milk or shredded coconut, this lassi has a tropical flavor with a creamy consistency

Coconut lassi

Image Source: Pexels

Pineapple chunks with yogurt, creating a refreshing and tropical twist on the traditional lassi, is indeed a decadent beverage 

Pineapple lassi

Image Source: Pexels

Chocolate lassi

Image Source: Pexels

A decadent variation made by blending cocoa powder or chocolate syrup with yogurt

Flavored with ground cardamom pods or cardamom powder, providing an aromatic flavor to the creamy yogurt drink

Cardamom lassi

Image Source: Pexels

