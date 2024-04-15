Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 15, 2024
10 Delicious leftover roti recipes
Take a leftover roti add vegetable stuffing in between and fry it in a pan for a delicious meal or snack
Veg Quesadilla
Image Source: freepik
Cut the fold roti into pieces with scissors for a proper shape fry it in oil and add some chaat masala for a perfect snack to munch on
Rotii chips
Take the roti, cut it into the shape of noodles, and mix it with soy sauce, chili sauce, and veggies, perfect and healthy alternative to readymade noodles
Roti noodles
A perfect light dish for dinner can be made by mixing leftover roti pieces with yogurt and spices making it a satisfactory meal
Vaghareli roti
Take the roti as a base, and top with pizza sauce, veggies, and your favorite toppings like olives
Roti Pizza
Get healthy nachos by preparing them with your leftover roti and serving them with tomato sauce and szechuan
Roti nachos
Add a roti twist to this Mexico dish, by preparing something new with leftover chapatis and stuffing them with your favorite veggies
Roti Burrito
Roti churma Ladoo
Crush the roti in a blender and mix it with jaggery, and further dip them in a mixture of almond, elaichi, and desi ghee
Roti upma
Prepare this delicious and healthy breakfast dish with crumbled roti and mix it with oil, onion, green chilies, and mustard seeds
Make a roti roll and add sliced veggies like onions, cucumber, and tomato and for some flavorful taste add chaat masala to it
Roti rolls
