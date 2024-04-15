Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 15, 2024

10 Delicious leftover roti recipes

Take a leftover roti add vegetable stuffing in between and fry it in a pan for a delicious meal or snack 

Veg Quesadilla

Image Source: freepik

Cut the fold roti into pieces with scissors for a proper shape fry it in oil and add some chaat masala for a perfect snack to munch on

Rotii chips

Image Source: freepik

Take the roti, cut it into the shape of noodles, and mix it with soy sauce, chili sauce, and veggies, perfect and healthy alternative to readymade noodles 

Roti noodles

Image Source:  freepik

A perfect light dish for dinner can be made by mixing leftover roti pieces with yogurt and spices making it a satisfactory meal

Vaghareli roti

Image Source:  freepik

Take the roti as a base, and top with pizza sauce, veggies, and your favorite toppings like olives

Image Source: freepik

Roti Pizza

Get healthy nachos by preparing them with your leftover roti and serving them with tomato sauce and szechuan 

Roti nachos

Image Source: freepik

Add a roti twist to this Mexico dish, by preparing something new with leftover chapatis and stuffing them with your favorite veggies

Roti Burrito

Image Source: freepik

Roti churma Ladoo

Image Source: freepik

Crush the roti in a blender and mix it with jaggery, and further dip them in a mixture of almond, elaichi, and desi ghee

Roti upma

Image Source: freepik

Prepare this delicious and healthy breakfast dish with crumbled roti and mix it with oil, onion, green chilies, and mustard seeds

Make a roti roll and add sliced veggies like onions, cucumber, and tomato and for some flavorful taste add chaat masala to it

Roti rolls

Image Source:  freepik

