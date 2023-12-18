Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
December 18, 2023
10 delicious Moroccan cuisines to try
Part of the country’s rich culinary heritage this delicious cuisine is made with chicken, marinated with exotic spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and saffron
Tagine
Image Source: Pexels
Referred to as Morocco’s national dish, this popular delicacy is blended in varieties of flavor
Couscous
Image Source: Pixabay
Prepared with white beans, flavourful condiments and small pieces of lamb or beef this mouthwatering dish is served alongside Moroccan bread
Loubia
Image Source: Pexels
Symbolizes the harmony and balance found in Moroccan traditions this flavorful meat pie is cooked with a blend of exotic species and loaded with a scrumptious filling
Pastilla
Image Source: Pexels
Simple yet yummy this traditional soup is an ideal breakfast choice for the Ramadan festival
Harira
Image Source: Pexels
Combining sweet layers of jam, honey and cheese this classic pastry has a place in Moroccan culture
M’semen
Image Source: Pexels
Features meat marinated with an enticing array of seasonings you'll be totally spellbound by its heavenly taste
Tanjia
Image Source: Pexels
Made with ripe tomatoes, olive oil, and a variety of condiments this delicious appetizer has some incredible health benefits
Matbucha
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the aromatic soup garnished with fresh cilantro, lemon wedges and cumin once you visit this vibrant country
B’ssara
Image Source: Pixabay
A must-have for special Moroccan occasions this traditional dessert is undoubtedly a delight on the plate
Chebakia
Image Source: Pexels
