Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Travel 

December 18, 2023

10 delicious Moroccan cuisines to try

Part of the country’s rich culinary heritage this delicious cuisine is made with chicken, marinated with exotic spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and saffron

Tagine

Image Source: Pexels

Referred to as Morocco’s national dish, this popular delicacy is blended in varieties of flavor

Couscous

Image Source: Pixabay 

Prepared with white beans, flavourful condiments and small pieces of lamb or beef this mouthwatering dish is served alongside Moroccan bread

Loubia

Image Source: Pexels

Symbolizes the harmony and balance found in Moroccan traditions this flavorful meat pie is cooked with a blend of exotic species and loaded with a scrumptious filling 

Pastilla

Image Source: Pexels

Simple yet yummy this traditional soup is an ideal breakfast choice for the Ramadan festival 

Harira

Image Source: Pexels

Combining sweet layers of jam, honey and cheese this classic pastry has a place in Moroccan culture 

M’semen

Image Source: Pexels

Features meat marinated with an enticing array of seasonings you'll be totally spellbound by its heavenly taste 

Tanjia

Image Source: Pexels

Made with ripe tomatoes, olive oil, and a variety of condiments this delicious appetizer has some incredible health benefits 

Matbucha

Image Source: Pexels

Indulge in the aromatic soup garnished with fresh cilantro, lemon wedges and cumin once you visit this vibrant country 

B’ssara

Image Source: Pixabay 

A must-have for special Moroccan occasions this traditional dessert is undoubtedly a delight on the plate 

Chebakia

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here