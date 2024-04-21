Heading 3

APRIL 21, 2024

 10 delicious must-try Emirati dishes

This fragrant rice dish is typically prepared with a blend of spices, tender meat- usually chicken, lamb, or fish- along with onions, tomatoes, and vegetables

Machboos

An Emirati dish dating back centuries which also inspired the Indian Haleem, made with boiled wheat and meat, usually lamb, simmered together until tender and creamy

Harees

A popular Emirati dessert consisting of small, deep fried dumplings made from a mixture of flour, yeast, sugar, and saffron, and drizzled with date syrup

Luqaimat

A traditional Emirati breakfast dish made with vermicelli noodles cooked with saffron, cardamom, and rose water, and topped with scrambled eggs

Balaleet

A hearty Emirati stew made by simmering meat, usually chicken or lamb, with a mixture of flour and water until it reaches a thick and creamy consistency

Madrooba 

A comforting Emirati stew made by simmering meat, usually chicken or lamb, with a medley of vegetables such as pumpkin, zucchini, and eggplant

Margoogat

A breakfast dish that has roots in North Africa consisting of poached eggs cooked in a rich and spicy tomato sauce with onions, bell peppers, garlic

Shakshuka

A traditional Emirati seafood stew that features a medley of fish, shrimp, and clams, simmered in a flavorful broth enriched with tomatoes, onions, and aromatic spices

Jasheed

Chebab

This Emirati-style pancake is prepared easily and eaten with date syrup and sour cheese mostly for breakfast 

Saloona

A flavorful stew made with meat, vegetables, and spices, often served with rice

