APRIL 21, 2024
10 delicious must-try Emirati dishes
This fragrant rice dish is typically prepared with a blend of spices, tender meat- usually chicken, lamb, or fish- along with onions, tomatoes, and vegetables
Machboos
Image Source:freepik
An Emirati dish dating back centuries which also inspired the Indian Haleem, made with boiled wheat and meat, usually lamb, simmered together until tender and creamy
Harees
Image Source: shutterstock
A popular Emirati dessert consisting of small, deep fried dumplings made from a mixture of flour, yeast, sugar, and saffron, and drizzled with date syrup
Luqaimat
Image Source: shutterstock
A traditional Emirati breakfast dish made with vermicelli noodles cooked with saffron, cardamom, and rose water, and topped with scrambled eggs
Balaleet
Image Source: shutterstock
A hearty Emirati stew made by simmering meat, usually chicken or lamb, with a mixture of flour and water until it reaches a thick and creamy consistency
Madrooba
Image Source: shutterstock
A comforting Emirati stew made by simmering meat, usually chicken or lamb, with a medley of vegetables such as pumpkin, zucchini, and eggplant
Image Source: freepik
Margoogat
A breakfast dish that has roots in North Africa consisting of poached eggs cooked in a rich and spicy tomato sauce with onions, bell peppers, garlic
Shakshuka
Image Source: shutterstock
A traditional Emirati seafood stew that features a medley of fish, shrimp, and clams, simmered in a flavorful broth enriched with tomatoes, onions, and aromatic spices
Jasheed
Image Source: shutterstock
Chebab
Image Source: shutterstock
This Emirati-style pancake is prepared easily and eaten with date syrup and sour cheese mostly for breakfast
Saloona
Image Source: shutterstock
A flavorful stew made with meat, vegetables, and spices, often served with rice
