Sanjukta Choudhury

july 08, 2024

10 Delicious Overnight Oats Recipes

Mix rolled oats, almond milk, Greek yogurt, vanilla extract, chia seeds, and honey. Refrigerate overnight 

Classic Vanilla Overnight Oats

Combine rolled oats, almond milk, cocoa powder, sliced banana, chia seeds, and maple syrup. Chill overnight

Chocolate Banana Overnight Oats

Mix rolled oats, almond milk, mixed berries, sliced almonds, Greek yogurt, and honey. Refrigerate overnight

Berry Almond Overnight Oats

Combine rolled oats, almond milk, peanut butter, sliced banana, chia seeds, and honey. Chill overnight

Peanut Butter Banana Overnight Oats

Mix rolled oats, almond milk, grated apple, cinnamon, chia seeds, and maple syrup. Refrigerate overnight

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Combine rolled oats, coconut milk, diced mango, shredded coconut, chia seeds, and honey. Chill overnight

Mango Coconut Overnight Oats

Mix rolled oats, almond milk, Greek yogurt, matcha powder, chia seeds, and honey. Refrigerate overnight

Matcha Green Tea Overnight Oats

Combine rolled oats, almond milk, Greek yogurt, diced strawberries, cream cheese, and honey. Chill overnight

Strawberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats

Blueberry Lemon Overnight Oats

Mix rolled oats, almond milk, Greek yogurt, blueberries, lemon zest, and maple syrup. Refrigerate overnight

Combine rolled oats, almond milk, Greek yogurt, cocoa powder, coffee, and honey. Chill overnight

Mocha Overnight Oats

