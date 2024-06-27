Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

june 27, 2024

10 Delicious Punjabi Sweets to Try

A rich, sweet pudding made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee, often garnished with almonds and pistachios

Gajar Ka Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

A warm, comforting dessert made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and sugar, flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts

Aate Ka Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

A creamy, chilled rice pudding made with ground rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, often garnished with nuts and saffron

Phirni

Image Source: Freepik

A rich and nutritious winter treat made from whole wheat flour, jaggery, ghee, and loaded with dry fruits and nuts

Pinni

Image Source: Freepik

A classic rice pudding cooked slowly with milk and sugar, enriched with cardamom and garnished with almonds and raisins

Image Source: Freepik

Kheer

Soft and fluffy pancakes soaked in sugar syrup often served with rabri (thickened sweetened milk)

Malpua

Image Source: Freepik

Khoya or Solidified milk is used as a base for many sweets, known for its rich, creamy texture and versatility in desserts

Khoya

Image Source: Freepik

A nutritious, energy-boosting sweet dish made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and sugar, and loaded with dry fruits, often consumed in winters

Panjiri

Image Source: Freepik

Besan Ladoo

Image Source: Freepik

Sweet, round balls made from roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar, with a hint of cardamom

A delightful fudge-like dessert made from chickpea flour, sugar, and ghee, often garnished with almonds and pistachios

Channa Barfi

Image Source: Freepik

