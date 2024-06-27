Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 27, 2024
10 Delicious Punjabi Sweets to Try
A rich, sweet pudding made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee, often garnished with almonds and pistachios
Gajar Ka Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
A warm, comforting dessert made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and sugar, flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts
Aate Ka Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
A creamy, chilled rice pudding made with ground rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, often garnished with nuts and saffron
Phirni
Image Source: Freepik
A rich and nutritious winter treat made from whole wheat flour, jaggery, ghee, and loaded with dry fruits and nuts
Pinni
Image Source: Freepik
A classic rice pudding cooked slowly with milk and sugar, enriched with cardamom and garnished with almonds and raisins
Image Source: Freepik
Kheer
Soft and fluffy pancakes soaked in sugar syrup often served with rabri (thickened sweetened milk)
Malpua
Image Source: Freepik
Khoya or Solidified milk is used as a base for many sweets, known for its rich, creamy texture and versatility in desserts
Khoya
Image Source: Freepik
A nutritious, energy-boosting sweet dish made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and sugar, and loaded with dry fruits, often consumed in winters
Panjiri
Image Source: Freepik
Besan Ladoo
Image Source: Freepik
Sweet, round balls made from roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar, with a hint of cardamom
A delightful fudge-like dessert made from chickpea flour, sugar, and ghee, often garnished with almonds and pistachios
Channa Barfi
Image Source: Freepik
