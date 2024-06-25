Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
june 25, 2024
10 Delicious regional Indian thalis
kathiyawadi thali
The Kathiyawadi Thali from Gujarat is a vibrant vegetarian variety that’s spicy with a hint of sweetness
Served on a banana leaf, the Kerala thali features dishes rich in coconut oil and milk and includes items like avail, fish curry, sambar, puli serry, and desserts
Kerala Thali
Experience the flavors of Rajasthan with a thali packed with rich, spicy dishes cooked in ghee, and enjoy the taste of dal baati churma, bajra rotis, and sweets like moong dal halwa
Rajasthani Thali
A mix of veg and non-veg options, the Maharashtrian thali bursts with spices and lets you enjoy every taste of kothimbir vadi, bhakri roti, mutton kolhapuri, and puran poli
Maharashtrian Thali
Fish and rice dishes in Bengali Thali balance the spicy and subtle flavors, featuring shukto, macher jhol, mutton curry, and desserts like mishti doi
Bengali Thali
This thali is a meat lover’s heaven with various rice-based dishes. In this thali, you can dig into dishes like yakhni, rogan josh, Kashmiri pulao, and saucy aubergine
Kashmiri Thali
Known for its lip-smacking dishes, Punjabi thali offers wholesome dishes like pindi chole, Amritsari aloo kulcha, lassi, and much more
Punjabi Thali
Experience the slow-cooked flavors with the Assamese thali, which includes Khar, masor tenga, poitabhat, and rice cake called pitha
Assamese Thali
Goan thali
Seafood enthusiasts will love the Goan Thali, featuring prawn caldin curry, pork vindaloo, and refreshing sol kadhi drink
Karnataka’s thaki served on a banana leaf, offers regional flavors of kosambari, jolada roti, mirchi bhajji, chitranna, and various side dishes
Kannadiga Oota
