Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

june 25, 2024

10 Delicious regional Indian thalis

 kathiyawadi thali

Image Source: Freepik

The Kathiyawadi Thali from Gujarat is a vibrant vegetarian variety that’s spicy with a hint of sweetness

Served on a banana leaf, the Kerala thali features dishes rich in coconut oil and milk and includes items like avail, fish curry, sambar, puli serry, and desserts

Kerala Thali

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the flavors of Rajasthan with a thali packed with rich, spicy dishes cooked in ghee, and enjoy the taste of dal baati churma, bajra rotis, and sweets like moong dal halwa

Rajasthani Thali

Image Source: Freepik

A mix of veg and non-veg options, the Maharashtrian thali bursts with spices and lets you enjoy every taste of kothimbir vadi, bhakri roti, mutton kolhapuri, and puran poli

Maharashtrian Thali

Image Source: Freepik

Fish and rice dishes in Bengali Thali balance the spicy and subtle flavors, featuring shukto, macher jhol, mutton curry, and desserts like mishti doi

Image Source: Freepik

Bengali Thali

This thali is a meat lover’s heaven with various rice-based dishes. In this thali, you can dig into dishes like yakhni, rogan josh, Kashmiri pulao, and saucy aubergine

Kashmiri Thali

Image Source: Freepik

Known for its lip-smacking dishes, Punjabi thali offers wholesome dishes like pindi chole, Amritsari aloo kulcha, lassi, and much more

Punjabi Thali

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the slow-cooked flavors with the Assamese thali, which includes Khar, masor tenga, poitabhat, and rice cake called pitha

Assamese Thali

Image Source: Freepik

Goan thali

Image Source: Freepik

Seafood enthusiasts will love the Goan Thali, featuring prawn caldin curry, pork vindaloo, and refreshing sol kadhi drink

Karnataka’s thaki served on a banana leaf, offers regional flavors of kosambari, jolada roti, mirchi bhajji, chitranna, and various side dishes

Kannadiga Oota

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here