Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
APRIL 25, 2024
10 delicious ricotta cheese recipes
A vibrant bowl of spring veggies topped with crumbled ricotta cheese, honey, balsamic vinegar, and lemon juice
RICOTTA SALAD
A fresh green tart featuring ricotta, spring onion, asparagus, peas, and spinach, enhanced with parmesan and vinegar
GREEN TART WITH RICOTTA
Comforting pasta with sautéed spinach, artichoke hearts, and creamy ricotta cheese
SPINACH, ARTICHOKE & RICOTTA PASTA
Pizzas topped with seasonal veggies, proteins, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese, baked to perfection for a delightful meal
RICOTTA PIZZAS
Light and fluffy cheesecake made with creamy ricotta cheese, flavored with vanilla or lemon zest
RICOTTA CHEESECAKE
Hearty layers of meat sauce and homemade ricotta filling, generously topped with cheese. A comforting dinner choice
LASAGNA
Traditional Italian ravioli filled with fresh ricotta, spinach, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and nutmeg. Topped with a simple butter and sage sauce for a hearty meal
RICOTTA STUFFED RAVIOLI
RICOTTA RASPBERRY CAKE
Moist cake with creamy ricotta cheese and juicy raspberries, perfect for any occasion
CREAMY SPINACH-RICOTTA CROSTINI
An easy and elegant holiday appetizer topped with a vibrant spinach-ricotta spread. Perfect with prosciutto or pita chips
Soft and pillowy gnocchi made with ricotta cheese instead of potato served with your favorite sauce
RICOTTA GNOCCHI
