Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

APRIL 25, 2024

10 delicious ricotta cheese recipes

A vibrant bowl of spring veggies topped with crumbled ricotta cheese, honey, balsamic vinegar, and lemon juice

RICOTTA SALAD

Image Source: Shutterstock

A fresh green tart featuring ricotta, spring onion, asparagus, peas, and spinach, enhanced with parmesan and vinegar

GREEN TART WITH RICOTTA

Image Source: Shutterstock

Comforting pasta with sautéed spinach, artichoke hearts, and creamy ricotta cheese

SPINACH, ARTICHOKE & RICOTTA PASTA

Image Source: Shutterstock

Pizzas topped with seasonal veggies, proteins, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese, baked to perfection for a delightful meal

RICOTTA PIZZAS

Image Source: Shutterstock

Light and fluffy cheesecake made with creamy ricotta cheese, flavored with vanilla or lemon zest

Image Source: Shutterstock

RICOTTA CHEESECAKE

Hearty layers of meat sauce and homemade ricotta filling, generously topped with cheese. A comforting dinner choice

LASAGNA

Image Source: Shutterstock

Traditional Italian ravioli filled with fresh ricotta, spinach, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and nutmeg. Topped with a simple butter and sage sauce for a hearty meal

RICOTTA STUFFED RAVIOLI

Image Source: Shutterstock

RICOTTA RASPBERRY CAKE

Image Source: Shutterstock

Moist cake with creamy ricotta cheese and juicy raspberries, perfect for any occasion

CREAMY SPINACH-RICOTTA CROSTINI

Image Source: Shutterstock

An easy and elegant holiday appetizer topped with a vibrant spinach-ricotta spread. Perfect with prosciutto or pita chips

Soft and pillowy gnocchi made with ricotta cheese instead of potato served with your favorite sauce

RICOTTA GNOCCHI

Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here