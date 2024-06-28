Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle

june 28, 2024

10 delicious rusk varieties

Infused with the warm and aromatic flavor of cardamom, this crispy and delicious treat is ideal with tea

ELAICHI RUSK

This sweet rusk has a perfect crunch and a delicious buttery aroma and taste that complements your morning tea

BUTTER RUSK

Oats, millet, and wheat are among the combinations of grains used to make this healthy rusk

MULTIGRAIN RUSK

Mixes the delicious sweetness of chocolate chips with the crunch of rusks

CHOCOLATE CHIP RUSK

A wholesome, more fibrous substitute for those who are concerned about their health and fitness

WHOLE-WHEAT RUSK

Prepared from semolina and is one of the most traditional varieties of rusk

SUJI RUSK

A delicious version that incorporates dates or raisins and is bursting with fruity sweetness

FRUIT RUSK

Jeera rusk is a flavorful variety of rusk that is infused with the aromatic taste of jeera 

JEERA RUSK 

Spiced with a blend of Indian spices for a flavorful twist

Masala Rusk

SUGAR-FREE RUSK

For those aiming for a healthier option, sugar-free rusk is a guilt-free delight

