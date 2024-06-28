Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
june 28, 2024
10 delicious rusk varieties
Infused with the warm and aromatic flavor of cardamom, this crispy and delicious treat is ideal with tea
ELAICHI RUSK
This sweet rusk has a perfect crunch and a delicious buttery aroma and taste that complements your morning tea
BUTTER RUSK
Oats, millet, and wheat are among the combinations of grains used to make this healthy rusk
MULTIGRAIN RUSK
Mixes the delicious sweetness of chocolate chips with the crunch of rusks
CHOCOLATE CHIP RUSK
A wholesome, more fibrous substitute for those who are concerned about their health and fitness
WHOLE-WHEAT RUSK
Prepared from semolina and is one of the most traditional varieties of rusk
SUJI RUSK
A delicious version that incorporates dates or raisins and is bursting with fruity sweetness
FRUIT RUSK
Jeera rusk is a flavorful variety of rusk that is infused with the aromatic taste of jeera
JEERA RUSK
Spiced with a blend of Indian spices for a flavorful twist
Masala Rusk
SUGAR-FREE RUSK
For those aiming for a healthier option, sugar-free rusk is a guilt-free delight
