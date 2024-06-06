Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
june 06, 2024
10 Delicious seaweed recipes to try
Soak wakame (seaweed) in water for 10 minutes. Drain and cut into bite-sized pieces. Mix soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Toss the wakame with the dressing and sprinkle sesame seeds
Seaweed Salad
Soak wakame in water for 10 minutes. Bring water to a boil, add miso paste, and dissolve. Add wakame and tofu cubes. Simmer for 5 minutes. Garnish with green onions
Miso Soup with Seaweed
Shape rice into balls. Place filling in the center. Wrap with nori sheet (dried seaweed sheets). Press gently to secure
Seaweed Rice Balls (Onigiri)
Preheat the oven to 275°F (135°C). Brush nori sheets with olive oil. Sprinkle them with sea salt and sesame seeds. Bake for 10-15 minutes until crispy
Seaweed Chips
Blend basil, garlic, pine nuts, and nori (dried seaweed) flakes. Add olive oil gradually. Mix with cooked pasta. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese
Seaweed Pesto Pasta
Blend banana, spinach, and almond milk. Add spirulina powder (seaweed powder). Sweeten with honey. Blend until smooth
Seaweed Smoothie
Rehydrate wakame. Stir-fry tofu until golden. Add garlic, ginger, and vegetables. Add wakame and soy sauce, cook for 5 minutes
Seaweed Tofu Stir-Fry
Slice cucumber, avocado, and carrot. Spread rice on a nori sheet. Place vegetables in a row. Roll tightly and slice into pieces
Seaweed Cucumber Rolls
Seaweed Quinoa Salad
Cook quinoa and let cool. Soak and chop wakame. Mix quinoa, wakame, tomatoes, and cucumber. Dress with lemon juice and olive oil
Beat eggs with milk and salt. Melt butter in a pan. Add eggs and cook gently. Stir in nori flakes before serving
Seaweed Scrambled Eggs
