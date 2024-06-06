Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

 Lifestyle

june 06, 2024

10 Delicious seaweed recipes to try

Soak wakame (seaweed) in water for 10 minutes. Drain and cut into bite-sized pieces. Mix soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Toss the wakame with the dressing and sprinkle sesame seeds

 Seaweed Salad

Image Source: Freepik

Soak wakame in water for 10 minutes. Bring water to a boil, add miso paste, and dissolve. Add wakame and tofu cubes. Simmer for 5 minutes. Garnish with green onions

 Miso Soup with Seaweed

Image Source: Freepik

Shape rice into balls. Place filling in the center. Wrap with nori sheet (dried seaweed sheets). Press gently to secure

 Seaweed Rice Balls (Onigiri)

Image Source: Freepik

Preheat the oven to 275°F (135°C). Brush nori sheets with olive oil. Sprinkle them with sea salt and sesame seeds. Bake for 10-15 minutes until crispy

Seaweed Chips

Image Source: Freepik

Blend basil, garlic, pine nuts, and nori (dried seaweed) flakes. Add olive oil gradually. Mix with cooked pasta. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese

Image Source: Freepik

 Seaweed Pesto Pasta

Blend banana, spinach, and almond milk. Add spirulina powder (seaweed powder). Sweeten with honey. Blend until smooth

 Seaweed Smoothie

Image Source: Freepik

Rehydrate wakame. Stir-fry tofu until golden. Add garlic, ginger, and vegetables. Add wakame and soy sauce, cook for 5 minutes

 Seaweed Tofu Stir-Fry

Image Source: Freepik

Slice cucumber, avocado, and carrot. Spread rice on a nori sheet. Place vegetables in a row. Roll tightly and slice into pieces

 Seaweed Cucumber Rolls

Image Source: Freepik

Seaweed Quinoa Salad

Image Source: Freepik

Cook quinoa and let cool. Soak and chop wakame. Mix quinoa, wakame, tomatoes, and cucumber. Dress with lemon juice and olive oil

Beat eggs with milk and salt. Melt butter in a pan. Add eggs and cook gently. Stir in nori flakes before serving

Seaweed Scrambled Eggs

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here