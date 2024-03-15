Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 15, 2024

10 delicious spaghetti recipes to try

A classic Italian dish made with spaghetti, eggs, pancetta or bacon, Parmesan cheese, and black pepper

Spaghetti Carbonara

Image Source: Freepik

A simple yet flavorful dish featuring spaghetti tossed in olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, and parsley

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

Image Source: Freepik

A hearty dish with spaghetti served with a rich and meaty tomato-based sauce made with ground meat, onions, carrots, celery, and tomatoes

Spaghetti Bolognese

Image Source: Pixabay

Juicy meatballs served over spaghetti and topped with marinara sauce and grated Parmesan cheese

Spaghetti with Meatballs

Image Source: Pixabay

A tangy and savory dish made with spaghetti, tomatoes, olives, capers, garlic, and anchovies, finished with olive oil and parsley

Image Source: Pixabay

Spaghetti Puttanesca

Spaghetti coated in a vibrant green pesto sauce made with fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil

Spaghetti with Pesto

Image Source: Pixabay

A colorful pasta dish featuring spaghetti tossed with seasonal vegetables such as bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, and broccoli, seasoned with garlic and herbs

Spaghetti Primavera

Image Source: Pixabay

A creamy and indulgent dish made with spaghetti coated in a rich Alfredo sauce made from butter, cream, garlic, and Parmesan cheese

Spaghetti Alfredo

Image Source: Pixabay

Spaghetti with Clams

Image Source: Pixabay

A seafood delight featuring spaghetti served with a garlic and white wine sauce, tossed with fresh clams, parsley, and red pepper flakes

A classic Roman dish featuring spaghetti tossed in a sauce made of tomatoes, onions, garlic, and red pepper flakes, finished with Romano cheese

Spaghetti alla Amatriciana

Image Source: Pixabay

