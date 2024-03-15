Heading 3
Aditi Singh
March 15, 2024
10 delicious spaghetti recipes to try
A classic Italian dish made with spaghetti, eggs, pancetta or bacon, Parmesan cheese, and black pepper
Spaghetti Carbonara
A simple yet flavorful dish featuring spaghetti tossed in olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, and parsley
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
A hearty dish with spaghetti served with a rich and meaty tomato-based sauce made with ground meat, onions, carrots, celery, and tomatoes
Spaghetti Bolognese
Juicy meatballs served over spaghetti and topped with marinara sauce and grated Parmesan cheese
Spaghetti with Meatballs
A tangy and savory dish made with spaghetti, tomatoes, olives, capers, garlic, and anchovies, finished with olive oil and parsley
Spaghetti Puttanesca
Spaghetti coated in a vibrant green pesto sauce made with fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil
Spaghetti with Pesto
A colorful pasta dish featuring spaghetti tossed with seasonal vegetables such as bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, and broccoli, seasoned with garlic and herbs
Spaghetti Primavera
A creamy and indulgent dish made with spaghetti coated in a rich Alfredo sauce made from butter, cream, garlic, and Parmesan cheese
Spaghetti Alfredo
Spaghetti with Clams
A seafood delight featuring spaghetti served with a garlic and white wine sauce, tossed with fresh clams, parsley, and red pepper flakes
A classic Roman dish featuring spaghetti tossed in a sauce made of tomatoes, onions, garlic, and red pepper flakes, finished with Romano cheese
Spaghetti alla Amatriciana
