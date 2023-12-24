Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

travel

December 24, 2023

10 delicious Taiwanese cuisines to try

Being a huge part of Taiwanese culture this delicious beef noodle soup can be easily available in any local market of this country 

Niu Rou Mian

Image Source: Pexels

Indulge in the flavorful sauces and tenderness of the pork belly once you come to this beautiful country 

Braised Pork Rice or Lurou Fan 

Image Source: Pexels

Deep-fried in oil and served in a sweet and spicy sauce this crunchy tofu comes out as an excellent snack

Stinky Tofu

Image Source: Pexels

This simple yet delicious pan-fried scrambled eggs with fried oysters is a popular dish in Taiwan 

Image Source: Pexels

Oyster omelet

Having a crispy and flaky texture this scallion pancake is an ideal breakfast choice 

Image Source: Pexels

Scallion pancake

Topped with starchy balls made from flour, jelly and tropical fruits this delicious beverage is popular all over Asia 

Image Source: Pexels

Pearl Milk Tea

Loaded with pork and vegetables this Taiwanese version of the burger will create a flavor of storm inside your mouth

Image Source: Pexels

Gua bao

Served with sweet and spicy sauces these classic meat dumplings are a prominent street food of this country 

Image Source: Pexels

Bawan

Blended in a sweet and sour flavour these tasty desserts are served cold with ice, squeezed lime and colorful fruits

Image Source: Pexels

Ai-yu Jelly

Filled with lots of herbs and spices this delicious Taiwanese delicacy has some amazing health benefits 

Image Source: Pexels

Drunken Chicken

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here