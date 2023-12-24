Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
December 24, 2023
10 delicious Taiwanese cuisines to try
Being a huge part of Taiwanese culture this delicious beef noodle soup can be easily available in any local market of this country
Niu Rou Mian
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the flavorful sauces and tenderness of the pork belly once you come to this beautiful country
Braised Pork Rice or Lurou Fan
Image Source: Pexels
Deep-fried in oil and served in a sweet and spicy sauce this crunchy tofu comes out as an excellent snack
Stinky Tofu
Image Source: Pexels
This simple yet delicious pan-fried scrambled eggs with fried oysters is a popular dish in Taiwan
Image Source: Pexels
Oyster omelet
Having a crispy and flaky texture this scallion pancake is an ideal breakfast choice
Image Source: Pexels
Scallion pancake
Topped with starchy balls made from flour, jelly and tropical fruits this delicious beverage is popular all over Asia
Image Source: Pexels
Pearl Milk Tea
Loaded with pork and vegetables this Taiwanese version of the burger will create a flavor of storm inside your mouth
Image Source: Pexels
Gua bao
Served with sweet and spicy sauces these classic meat dumplings are a prominent street food of this country
Image Source: Pexels
Bawan
Blended in a sweet and sour flavour these tasty desserts are served cold with ice, squeezed lime and colorful fruits
Image Source: Pexels
Ai-yu Jelly
Filled with lots of herbs and spices this delicious Taiwanese delicacy has some amazing health benefits
Image Source: Pexels
Drunken Chicken
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.