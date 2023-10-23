Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
OCTOBER 23, 2023
10 delicious tofu recipes
To create this crispy snack, air fry some tofus in oil and add some flavorful seasonings
Air fryer tofu
Image Source: pexels
Simmer the tofus in salted hot water and add your favorite veggies and some spices
Stir-fry tofu
Image Source: pexels
This recipe is incredibly easy to make and tastes amazing, with just two simple ingredients, baking powder and fresh tofu. You can add your favorite condiments to taste
Baked tofu
Image Source: pexels
Considered an ideal vegan cuisine, the tender and creamy texture of the dish will blow your mind
Tofu scramble
Image Source: pexels
Dip this grilled tofu dish in soya or miso sauce to get the taste of heaven
Grilled tofu
Image Source: pexels
This classic Vietnamese dish is made with a French baguette loaded with a tofu filling
Tofu banh mi
Image Source: pexels
This flavourful Korean bowl is made with extra soft tofu, spicy Korean condiments, and a variety of vegetables
Sundubu-jjigae
Image Source: pexels
Once you take a bite of this scrumptious vegan meal, you'll be completely lost in its flavourful taste
Tofu lasagna
Image Source: pexels
Add tofu to typical wraps to enjoy this appetizing dish
Tofu wraps
Image Source: pexels
We bet you'll completely forget your regular chicken sandwich once you try this variation
Tofu sandwich
Image Source: pexels
