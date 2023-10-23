Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

OCTOBER 23, 2023

10 delicious tofu recipes

To create this crispy snack, air fry some tofus in oil and add some flavorful seasonings 

Air fryer tofu

Image Source: pexels

Simmer the tofus in salted hot water and add your favorite veggies and some spices 

Stir-fry tofu

Image Source: pexels

This recipe is incredibly easy to make and tastes amazing, with just two simple ingredients, baking powder and fresh tofu. You can add your favorite condiments to taste

Baked tofu

Image Source: pexels

Considered an ideal vegan cuisine, the tender and creamy texture of the dish will blow your mind

Tofu scramble

Image Source: pexels

Dip this grilled tofu dish in soya or miso sauce to get the taste of heaven 

Grilled tofu

Image Source: pexels

This classic Vietnamese dish is made with a French baguette loaded with a tofu filling 

Tofu banh mi

Image Source: pexels

This flavourful Korean bowl is made with extra soft tofu, spicy Korean condiments, and a variety of vegetables 

Sundubu-jjigae

Image Source: pexels

Once you take a bite of this scrumptious vegan meal, you'll be completely lost in its flavourful taste 

Tofu lasagna

Image Source: pexels

Add tofu to typical wraps to enjoy this appetizing dish   

Tofu wraps

Image Source: pexels

We bet you'll completely forget your regular chicken sandwich once you try this variation 

Tofu sandwich

Image Source: pexels

