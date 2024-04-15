Heading 3
APRIL 15, 2024
10 Delicious Varieties Of Dosa
Classic Traditional dosa made with fermented rice and lentil batter; it’s crispy on the outside and soft inside
Plain Dosa
This is basically a plain dosa but is filled with a potato filling; the potatoes are boiled, smashed, and flavored with various spices
Masala Dosa
Dosa is made with semolina (rava) instead of rice and lentils, giving it a crispy texture; the batter is thin and hence the dosa looks like a net
Rava Dosa
Similar to masala dosa but with a spicy red chutney spread on the dosa before adding the potato filling—mouthwatering, right?
Mysore Masala Dosa
Extremely thin and crispy dosa, often served folded like paper. You’ll find this dish almost on every table at Indian restaurants
Paper Dosa
Dosa with finely chopped onions mixed into the batter, adding flavor and crunch
Onion Dosa
Soft and spongy dosa served in a set of 2 or 3, usually thicker than regular dosa; filling and tasty!
Set Dosa
Pesarattu
Green gram (moong dal) dosa, green gram is soaked overnight and made into a batter; typically thicker and heavier than regular dosa
Neer Dosa
Soft, thin white dosa made with only rice batter, originating from Karnataka and Kerala
Dosa filled with grated or cubed paneer add richness to this South Indian cuisine
Paneer Dosa
