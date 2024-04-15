Heading 3

Aditi Singh

APRIL 15, 2024

10 Delicious Varieties Of Dosa 

Classic Traditional dosa made with fermented rice and lentil batter; it’s crispy on the outside and soft inside

Plain Dosa

Image Source: freepik

This is basically a plain dosa but is filled with a potato filling; the potatoes are boiled, smashed, and flavored with various spices

Masala Dosa

Image Source: .freepik

Dosa is made with semolina (rava) instead of rice and lentils, giving it a crispy texture; the batter is thin and hence the dosa looks like a net

Rava Dosa

Image Source:  freepik

Similar to masala dosa but with a spicy red chutney spread on the dosa before adding the potato filling—mouthwatering, right? 

 Mysore Masala Dosa

Image Source:  freepik

Extremely thin and crispy dosa, often served folded like paper. You’ll find this dish almost on every table at Indian restaurants

Image Source: freepik

Paper Dosa

Dosa with finely chopped onions mixed into the batter, adding flavor and crunch

Onion Dosa

Image Source: freepik

Soft and spongy dosa served in a set of 2 or 3, usually thicker than regular dosa; filling and tasty!

Set Dosa

Image Source: freepik

 Pesarattu

Image Source: freepik

Green gram (moong dal) dosa, green gram is soaked overnight and made into a batter; typically thicker and heavier than regular dosa

Neer Dosa

Image Source: freepik

Soft, thin white dosa made with only rice batter, originating from Karnataka and Kerala

Dosa filled with grated or cubed paneer add richness to this South Indian cuisine

Paneer Dosa

Image Source:  freepik

