july 17, 2024

10 delicious vegetarian Mexican dishes

This famous and tasty Mexican snack is irresistible and packed with Spinach rice, black beans, onions, peppers, and mashed avocado

Black bean Burrito

Image: Freepik

The dish with poblano petters stuffed with cheese dipped in egg batter, and fried till golden crispy is a must-try option

Chiles Rellenos

Image: Freepik

Enjoy this full-of-flavor rice dish mixed with garlic, tomatoes, and onions, perfect to satisfy your cravings

Mexican rice

Image: Freepik

Prepare these crispy fried corn tortillas top it with mashed beans, and season with spices, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese

Tostadas

Image: Freepik

Fresh salsa made with diced tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, lime juice, salt, garlic, and cilantro is a must-try for a tangy flavor

Pico De Gallo

Image: Freepik

This famous Mexican corn dish is grilled and topped with crumbled cotija, chili powder, cheese, mayo, and a hint of lime juice for bold flavors

Image: Freepik

Elote

This comforting noodle soup bowl is made of thin noodles, and then prepared with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and garlic, Enjoy it hot

SOPA DE FIDEO

Image: Freepik

This mouthwatering Mexican dish is made by folding tortillas and filling them with spinach, beans, peppers, and mushrooms

Quesadillas

Image: Freepik

Made by rolling corn tortillas, this dish is full of beans, spinach, potatoes, and cheese, and is something you can’t say No to

Enchiladas

Image: Freepik

Try these crispy avocado tacos topped with black beans, pico de gallo, crunchy romaine lettuce, and creamy lime-cilantro sauce 

Avacado Tacos

Image: Freepik

