Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
july 17, 2024
10 delicious vegetarian Mexican dishes
This famous and tasty Mexican snack is irresistible and packed with Spinach rice, black beans, onions, peppers, and mashed avocado
Black bean Burrito
Image: Freepik
The dish with poblano petters stuffed with cheese dipped in egg batter, and fried till golden crispy is a must-try option
Chiles Rellenos
Image: Freepik
Enjoy this full-of-flavor rice dish mixed with garlic, tomatoes, and onions, perfect to satisfy your cravings
Mexican rice
Image: Freepik
Prepare these crispy fried corn tortillas top it with mashed beans, and season with spices, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese
Tostadas
Image: Freepik
Fresh salsa made with diced tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, lime juice, salt, garlic, and cilantro is a must-try for a tangy flavor
Pico De Gallo
Image: Freepik
This famous Mexican corn dish is grilled and topped with crumbled cotija, chili powder, cheese, mayo, and a hint of lime juice for bold flavors
Image: Freepik
Elote
This comforting noodle soup bowl is made of thin noodles, and then prepared with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and garlic, Enjoy it hot
SOPA DE FIDEO
Image: Freepik
This mouthwatering Mexican dish is made by folding tortillas and filling them with spinach, beans, peppers, and mushrooms
Quesadillas
Image: Freepik
Made by rolling corn tortillas, this dish is full of beans, spinach, potatoes, and cheese, and is something you can’t say No to
Enchiladas
Image: Freepik
Try these crispy avocado tacos topped with black beans, pico de gallo, crunchy romaine lettuce, and creamy lime-cilantro sauce
Avacado Tacos
Image: Freepik
