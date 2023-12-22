Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
December 22, 2023
10 delicious Vietnamese cuisines to try
Regarded as the most iconic cuisine of this country this delicious noodle soup is eaten with chicken, beef and numerous other side dishes
Pho
Image Source: Pexels
Served with a bowl of mixed sauce of fish sauce, garlic, chilies, and other condiments this pork soup is extremely proteinous and yummy at the same time
Bun Cha
Image Source: Pexels
This crunchy and flavorful appetizer consists of deep-fried rice paper, pork, soybean sprouts, black mushrooms, carrot, and onion
Nem
Image Source: Pexels
The locals immensely love this Vietnamese version of hamburger
Banh mi
Image Source: Pexels
Noodles made with rice soaked in water and served with pork and vegetables, if you are a true foodie then don't overlook this dish
Cao Lau
Image Source: Pexels
Crispy crepe loaded with pork, shrimp, and bean sprouts is a popular street in Vietnam
Banh xeo
Image Source: Pexels
Filled with shrimp, mung beans, and spring onions this crispy Vietnamese snack can't be overlooked
Banh khot
Image Source: Pexels
Tender and juicy barbecued chicken legs, wings and feet are undoubtedly a delight on the plate
Ga nuong
Image Source: Pexels
Blended in the flavor of fresh herbs, crisp dried shallots and the classic fish sauce this noodle bowl will indeed hit you differently
Bun bo nam bo
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in these light and tasty spring roll bulged with veggies, meats and flavorful sauces and seasonings
Goi Cuon
Image Source: Pexels
