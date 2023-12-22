Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

December 22, 2023

10 delicious Vietnamese cuisines to try

Regarded as the most iconic cuisine of this country this delicious noodle soup is eaten with chicken, beef and numerous other side dishes

Pho

Served with a bowl of mixed sauce of fish sauce, garlic, chilies, and other condiments this pork soup is extremely proteinous and yummy at the same time 

Bun Cha

This crunchy and flavorful appetizer consists of deep-fried rice paper, pork, soybean sprouts, black mushrooms, carrot, and onion 

Nem

The locals immensely love this Vietnamese version of hamburger

Banh mi 

Noodles made with rice soaked in water and served with pork and vegetables, if you are a true foodie then don't overlook this dish 

Cao Lau

Crispy crepe loaded with pork, shrimp, and bean sprouts is a popular street in Vietnam

Banh xeo

Filled with shrimp, mung beans, and spring onions this crispy Vietnamese snack can't be overlooked

Banh khot

Tender and juicy barbecued chicken legs, wings and feet are undoubtedly a delight on the plate 

Ga nuong

Blended in the flavor of fresh herbs, crisp dried shallots and the classic fish sauce this noodle bowl will indeed hit you differently

Bun bo nam bo

Indulge in these light and tasty spring roll bulged with veggies, meats and flavorful sauces and seasonings 

Goi Cuon

