Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 08, 2024

10 Delightful cold coffee recipes

Fill a glass with ice, pour chilled coffee over, add milk or cream, sweeten to taste, and stir

Classic Iced Coffee

Image Source: Freepik

Mix chilled coffee with chocolate syrup and milk. Pour over ice, top with whipped cream if desired

Mocha Iced Coffee

Image Source: Freepik

Combine chilled coffee with vanilla extract and milk. Sweeten, pour over ice, and stir

Vanilla Iced Coffee

Image Source: Freepik

Mix chilled coffee with caramel sauce and milk. Pour over ice, top with whipped cream if desired

Caramel Iced Coffee

Image Source: Freepik

Combine chilled coffee with coconut milk, sweeten, pour over ice, and stir

Image Source: Freepik

Coconut Iced Coffee

Mix chilled coffee with almond milk, sweeten, pour over ice, and stir

Almond Iced Coffee

Image Source: Freepik

Combine chilled coffee with milk and cinnamon. Sweeten, pour over ice, and stir

Cinnamon Iced Coffee

Image Source: Freepik

Mix chilled coffee with milk and honey. Stir, pour over ice

Honey Iced Coffee

Image Source: Freepik

Mint Iced Coffee

Image Source: Freepik

Combine chilled coffee with milk and peppermint extract. Pour over ice, garnish with mint leaves if desired

Mix chilled coffee with hazelnut milk, sweeten, pour over ice, and stir

Hazelnut Iced Coffee

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here