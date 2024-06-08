Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
june 08, 2024
10 Delightful cold coffee recipes
Fill a glass with ice, pour chilled coffee over, add milk or cream, sweeten to taste, and stir
Classic Iced Coffee
Mix chilled coffee with chocolate syrup and milk. Pour over ice, top with whipped cream if desired
Mocha Iced Coffee
Combine chilled coffee with vanilla extract and milk. Sweeten, pour over ice, and stir
Vanilla Iced Coffee
Mix chilled coffee with caramel sauce and milk. Pour over ice, top with whipped cream if desired
Caramel Iced Coffee
Combine chilled coffee with coconut milk, sweeten, pour over ice, and stir
Coconut Iced Coffee
Mix chilled coffee with almond milk, sweeten, pour over ice, and stir
Almond Iced Coffee
Combine chilled coffee with milk and cinnamon. Sweeten, pour over ice, and stir
Cinnamon Iced Coffee
Mix chilled coffee with milk and honey. Stir, pour over ice
Honey Iced Coffee
Mint Iced Coffee
Combine chilled coffee with milk and peppermint extract. Pour over ice, garnish with mint leaves if desired
Mix chilled coffee with hazelnut milk, sweeten, pour over ice, and stir
Hazelnut Iced Coffee
