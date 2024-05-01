Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 01, 2024
10 Delightful Cucumber recipes to try
Prepare this hydrating and refreshing cucumber salad that tastes best because of the crunchy peanut bites
Cucumber and Peanut Salad
Image Source: freepik
Skip the hot soup and try this chilled cucumber soup coming straight out of the refrigerator, making it a delightful meal option
Cucumber soup
Image Source: freepik
Kheere pakode
Image Source: freepik
Indulge in the perfect evening snack made by dipping cucumber slices in a batter and frying till golden perfection
Beat this summer heat with a cool cucumber drink, perfect to keep you refreshed all day long
Virgin cucumber cooker
Image Source: freepik
Try out this perfect mixture of cucumber with other green vegetables and authentic spices, a classic option for something new
Image Source: freepik
Pulissery
For all vegetarian Sushi lovers, try this Japanese rice wrapped in roasted seaweed with wasabi, cucumber, ginger, and soy sauce
Kapa Maki
Image Source: freepik
This tempting soup prepared with the perfect blend of cucumber and prawns is a simple recipe for a wholesome soup
Cucumber and prawn soup
Image Source: freepik
Kheera ka raita
Image Source: freepik
In this hot summer, prepare this refreshing kheera ka raita to enjoy your daily meal
Cucumber cheesecake
Image Source: freepik
Skip the usual cheesecake and experiment this cucumber cheesecake prepared with flavors of garlic, hung curd, cucumber, and cheese
Cut the cucumber into pieces and mix it with authentic spices as a vegetable to enjoy with roti
Cucumber sabzi
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.