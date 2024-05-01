Heading 3

10 Delightful Cucumber recipes to try

Prepare this hydrating and refreshing cucumber salad that tastes best because of the crunchy peanut bites 

Cucumber and Peanut Salad

Image Source: freepik

Skip the hot soup and try this chilled cucumber soup coming straight out of the refrigerator, making it a delightful meal option

Cucumber soup

Image Source: freepik

Kheere pakode

Image Source: freepik

Indulge in the perfect evening snack made by dipping cucumber slices in a batter and frying till golden perfection

Beat this summer heat with a cool cucumber drink, perfect to keep you refreshed all day long

Virgin cucumber cooker

Image Source: freepik

Try out this perfect mixture of cucumber with other green vegetables and authentic spices, a classic option for something new

Image Source: freepik

Pulissery

For all vegetarian Sushi lovers, try this Japanese rice wrapped in roasted seaweed with wasabi, cucumber, ginger, and soy sauce

Kapa Maki

Image Source: freepik

This tempting soup prepared with the perfect blend of cucumber and prawns is a simple recipe for a wholesome soup

Cucumber and prawn soup

Image Source: freepik

Kheera ka raita

Image Source: freepik

In this hot summer, prepare this refreshing kheera ka raita to enjoy your daily meal

Cucumber cheesecake

Image Source: freepik

Skip the usual cheesecake and experiment this cucumber cheesecake prepared with flavors of garlic, hung curd, cucumber, and cheese

Cut the cucumber into pieces and mix it with authentic spices as a vegetable to enjoy with roti 

Cucumber sabzi

Image Source: freepik

