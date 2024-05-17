Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 17, 2024
10 Delightful Mexican desserts
A sponge cake that is soaked in a mixture of three variants of milk which are evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream; thus resulting in a very moist and decadent treat
Tres Leches Cake
Image Source: Pexels
We all love churros! They are fried dough pastry sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, often served with a chocolate sauce or caramel for dipping
Churros
Image Source: Pexels
A creamy caramel custard dessert with a silky texture, made with eggs, milk, sugar, and vanilla; it melts in your mouth as soon as you take its first bite!
Flan
Image Source: Pexels
They are also called Mexican wedding cookies; buttery and crumbly cookies, typically made with ground nuts and then dusted with powdered sugar
Polvorones
Image Source: Pexels
They are fried dough pastries, usually drizzled with honey or sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, creating a crispy yet soft dessert
Image Source: Pexels
Sopapillas
Much similar to Indian Kheer, it is sweet rice pudding cooked with milk, sugar, cinnamon, and sometimes raisins, thus providing a comforting and creamy dessert
Arroz con Leche
Image Source: Pexels
It’s a sweetcorn cake; yes you heard it right! A moist and slightly dense cake made from cornmeal, sweet corn, sugar, and butter
Pastel de Elote
Image Source: Pexels
It’s a thick and caramel-like syrup made from sweetened caramelized goat's milk, commonly used as a topping for desserts
Cajeta
Image Source: Pexels
Empanadas
Image Source: Pexels
They look like Indian sweet gujiyas and are sweet turnovers filled with various ingredients such as fruit preserves, sweetened cream cheese, or pumpkin, thus offering a delightful dessert
Crispy fried dough disks dusted with cinnamon sugar, often served with syrup; delivering a satisfying crunch with every bite!
Bunuelos
Image Source: Pexels
