Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

may 17, 2024

10 Delightful Mexican desserts

A sponge cake that is soaked in a mixture of three variants of milk which are evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream; thus resulting in a very moist and decadent treat

Tres Leches Cake

Image Source: Pexels

We all love churros! They are fried dough pastry sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, often served with a chocolate sauce or caramel for dipping

Churros

Image Source: Pexels

A creamy caramel custard dessert with a silky texture, made with eggs, milk, sugar, and vanilla; it melts in your mouth as soon as you take its first bite! 

Flan

Image Source: Pexels

They are also called Mexican wedding cookies; buttery and crumbly cookies, typically made with ground nuts and then dusted with powdered sugar

Polvorones

Image Source: Pexels

They are fried dough pastries, usually drizzled with honey or sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, creating a crispy yet soft dessert

Image Source: Pexels

Sopapillas

Much similar to Indian Kheer, it is sweet rice pudding cooked with milk, sugar, cinnamon, and sometimes raisins, thus providing a comforting and creamy dessert

Arroz con Leche

Image Source: Pexels

It’s a sweetcorn cake; yes you heard it right!  A moist and slightly dense cake made from cornmeal, sweet corn, sugar, and butter

Pastel de Elote

Image Source: Pexels

It’s a  thick and caramel-like syrup made from sweetened caramelized goat's milk, commonly used as a topping for desserts

Cajeta

Image Source: Pexels

Empanadas

Image Source: Pexels

They look like Indian sweet gujiyas and are sweet turnovers filled with various ingredients such as fruit preserves, sweetened cream cheese, or pumpkin, thus offering a delightful dessert

Crispy fried dough disks dusted with cinnamon sugar, often served with syrup; delivering a satisfying crunch with every bite! 

Bunuelos

Image Source: Pexels

