MAY  01, 2024

10 Desi Murabba Recipes To Try

It is made with Indian gooseberries, sugar, and spices like cardamom and cloves and is transformed from a bitter fruit to an absolutely decadent dish! 

Amla Murabba

Prepared with grated carrots, sugar and flavored with saffron and rose water, it’s fragrant and flavorful! 

Gajar Murabba

 Kairi Murabba

A tangy mango preserve made with raw mangoes, sugar, and spices, offering a sweet and slightly spicy option!

 Sliced apples cooked with sugar, cinnamon, and other spices until tender and syrupy

 Apple Murabba

Ripe plums are simmered in sugar syrup with a hint of lemon juice and cinnamon, creating a soft, luscious, and decadent dessert

Plum Murabba

Diced pineapples are cooked with sugar, ginger, and cardamom to provide a tropical twist to your taste buds 

Pineapple Murabba

It’s a medley of fruits like apple, pear, and apricot cooked together in sugar syrup with spices and can be preserved for many days 

Mixed Fruit Murabba

Pumpkin Murabba

Cubes of pumpkin cooked with sugar, flavored with rose water, and garnished with nuts are regal and exquisite! 

 Cherry Murabba

Fresh cherries stewed in sugar syrup with a touch of lemon juice and cardamom that enhances its already great taste to another level!

Much similar to sweet lemon pickle, where whole lemons are cooked in sugar syrup until tender and infused with aromatic spices 

 Lemon Murabba

