Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 01, 2024
10 Desi Murabba Recipes To Try
It is made with Indian gooseberries, sugar, and spices like cardamom and cloves and is transformed from a bitter fruit to an absolutely decadent dish!
Amla Murabba
Image Source: freepik
Prepared with grated carrots, sugar and flavored with saffron and rose water, it’s fragrant and flavorful!
Gajar Murabba
Image Source: freepik
Kairi Murabba
Image Source: freepik
A tangy mango preserve made with raw mangoes, sugar, and spices, offering a sweet and slightly spicy option!
Sliced apples cooked with sugar, cinnamon, and other spices until tender and syrupy
Apple Murabba
Image Source: freepik
Ripe plums are simmered in sugar syrup with a hint of lemon juice and cinnamon, creating a soft, luscious, and decadent dessert
Image Source: freepik
Plum Murabba
Diced pineapples are cooked with sugar, ginger, and cardamom to provide a tropical twist to your taste buds
Pineapple Murabba
Image Source: freepik
It’s a medley of fruits like apple, pear, and apricot cooked together in sugar syrup with spices and can be preserved for many days
Mixed Fruit Murabba
Image Source: freepik
Pumpkin Murabba
Image Source: freepik
Cubes of pumpkin cooked with sugar, flavored with rose water, and garnished with nuts are regal and exquisite!
Cherry Murabba
Image Source: freepik
Fresh cherries stewed in sugar syrup with a touch of lemon juice and cardamom that enhances its already great taste to another level!
Much similar to sweet lemon pickle, where whole lemons are cooked in sugar syrup until tender and infused with aromatic spices
Lemon Murabba
Image Source: freepik
