10 Desi Roti Recipes To Try 

Mix ragi flour, whole wheat flour & salt in a large bowl. Add hot water and knead till you get a soft dough. Rest for 20 mins, before rolling out the rotis. Cook using ghee/oil till golden brown
Ragi roti
Images: freepik
Mix maize flour, carom seeds & salt in a large bowl. Add hot water and knead a soft dough. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll out each portion into a thick circle. Cook the roti using butter until golden brown on both sides
Makki Roti
Images: pexels
Mix all the ingredients & make a tight dough. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes. Take a portion of the dough and roll out a thick circle using your fingers on the muslin cloth. Transfer onto a hot pan, remove the muslin cloth, and cook with oil until golden brown
Thalipeeth Roti
Images: freepik
Mix buckwheat flour, boiled potatoes, and salt in a large bowl. Knead into a stiff dough, adding water as needed. Set aside for 30 minutes before rolling out the rotis. Cook using ghee or oil until golden brown
Kuttu ki Roti
Images: freepik
Mix all the ingredients and knead to a soft dough. Let it rest for 10 minutes before rolling out the rotis. Place your roti on a hot tawa. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side, then apply butter to both sides
Missi Roti
Images: pexels
Soak saffron in 2 tablespoons of hot milk for 20 minutes. Make a dough with flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, milk, and melted ghee. Let it rest for 30 minutes. Divide the dough, roll it into thick chapatis, and prick them with a fork. Cook on low heat until golden brown on both sides
Images: pexels
Sheermal Roti
Mix whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, and salt in a large bowl. Add water and knead until you get a soft dough. Let it rest for 20 minutes. Roll out the dough into thin chapatis and cook on medium heat until light brown spots appear
Rumali roti
Images: freepik
In a bowl, mix yeast, warm water, and sugar. Let it sit for 10 minutes until foamy. Combine milk, flour, salt, and activated yeast in a bowl. Knead to a soft dough. Let it rise in a warm place for 2 hours. Roll out the dough, and cook on both sides until golden brown. Brush with butter and serve hot
Khamiri Roti
Images: freepik
Janta roti
Images: freepik
In a pan, combine milk, sugar, and ghee. Bring to a boil. Add flour to the boiling mixture and mix well. Once the mixture is cooled, knead it into a soft consistency. Roll out the dough into rotis and cook on medium heat until golden brown and fluffy
Jowar flour is used to make this gluten-free roti. It's a healthy alternative to wheat rotis and is commonly eaten in parts of India