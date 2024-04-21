Heading 3
10 desserts loved by Maharashtrian
Steamed pudding dessert prepared with milk, and flavored with cardamom or saffron, with a consistency similar to custard
Kharvas
This flatbread with a sweet filling of dal and sugar or jaggery is a delicious treat enjoyed by all Maharashtra people
Puran Poli
This traditional Maharashtrian sheera is prepared with rava with a base of Rajgira and contains palm, walnuts, jaggery, and ghee
Rajgira Sheera
Also known as Gujiya, with a classic filling of coconut, jaggery, and dry fruits, best enjoyed during festivals
Karanji
This dessert also known as Dhonda contains cucumber, jaggery, coconut, semolina, and dry fruits, making it a perfect yummy choice
Kakadiche Sandan
This sweet hung curd dish has a creamy texture and can be prepared in several flavors, topped with cardamom and saffron
Shrikhand
Aamras prepared with fresh and juicy mangoes often enjoyed with hot pooris is something you can’t miss during hot summer days
Aamras
Modak
This small dome-shape mithai can prepared whole or may have special stuffing, is soft and tastes wholesome
Anarsa
This sweet dish is prepared with fermented rice dough and coated with poppy seeds, giving a perfect and unique flavor
Chirote
The dessert prepared with dough layers is fried to perfection, giving a flaky and light texture
