10 desserts loved by Maharashtrian

Steamed pudding dessert prepared with milk, and flavored with cardamom or saffron, with a consistency similar to custard

Kharvas

This flatbread with a sweet filling of dal and sugar or jaggery is a delicious treat enjoyed by all Maharashtra people

Puran Poli

This traditional Maharashtrian sheera is prepared with rava with a base of Rajgira and contains palm, walnuts, jaggery, and ghee

Rajgira Sheera

Also known as Gujiya, with a classic filling of coconut, jaggery, and dry fruits, best enjoyed during festivals

Karanji

This dessert also known as Dhonda contains cucumber, jaggery, coconut, semolina, and dry fruits, making it a perfect yummy choice

Kakadiche Sandan

This sweet hung curd dish has a creamy texture and can be prepared in several flavors, topped with cardamom and saffron

Shrikhand

Aamras prepared with fresh and juicy mangoes often enjoyed with hot pooris is something you can’t miss during hot summer days

Aamras

Modak

This small dome-shape mithai can prepared whole or may have special stuffing, is soft and tastes wholesome

Anarsa

This sweet dish is prepared with fermented rice dough and coated with poppy seeds, giving a perfect and unique flavor

Chirote

The dessert prepared with dough layers is fried to perfection, giving a flaky and light texture 

