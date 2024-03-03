Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

lifestyle 

March 03, 2024

10 Desserts to try around the world

A classic Italian dessert made with layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, and cocoa powder

Tiramisu

Image Source: pexels

A sweet pastry made of layers of filo dough, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey, popular in Turkish cuisine

Baklava

Image Source: pexels

Delicate French meringue-based cookies made with almond flour and filled with various flavored ganaches or buttercream

Macarons

Image Source: pexels

Fried dough pastries originating from Spain, often coated in cinnamon sugar and served with chocolate sauce or dulce de leche for dipping

Churros

Image Source: pexels

A light and airy dessert consisting of a crisp meringue base topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit

Image Source: pexels

Pavlova

Japanese rice cakes made from glutinous rice pounded into a paste and molded into various shapes, often filled with sweet bean paste or ice cream

Mochi

Image Source: pexels

Portuguese egg custard tarts with a flaky pastry crust, typically dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar

Pastel de Nata

Image Source: pexels

Australian sponge cake squares coated in chocolate icing and shredded coconut often served as a treat with tea or coffee

Lamingtons

Image Source: pexels

Key Lime Pie

Image Source: pexels

A tangy and refreshing dessert made with a graham cracker crust filled with a creamy lime custard, originating from the Florida Keys in the United States

Italian-style ice cream known for its dense and creamy texture, made with milk, sugar, and various flavors such as fruit, nuts, or chocolate

Gelato

Image Source: pexels

