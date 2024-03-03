Heading 3
March 03, 2024
10 Desserts to try around the world
A classic Italian dessert made with layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, and cocoa powder
Tiramisu
Image Source: pexels
A sweet pastry made of layers of filo dough, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey, popular in Turkish cuisine
Baklava
Image Source: pexels
Delicate French meringue-based cookies made with almond flour and filled with various flavored ganaches or buttercream
Macarons
Image Source: pexels
Fried dough pastries originating from Spain, often coated in cinnamon sugar and served with chocolate sauce or dulce de leche for dipping
Churros
Image Source: pexels
A light and airy dessert consisting of a crisp meringue base topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit
Image Source: pexels
Pavlova
Japanese rice cakes made from glutinous rice pounded into a paste and molded into various shapes, often filled with sweet bean paste or ice cream
Mochi
Image Source: pexels
Portuguese egg custard tarts with a flaky pastry crust, typically dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar
Pastel de Nata
Image Source: pexels
Australian sponge cake squares coated in chocolate icing and shredded coconut often served as a treat with tea or coffee
Lamingtons
Image Source: pexels
Key Lime Pie
Image Source: pexels
A tangy and refreshing dessert made with a graham cracker crust filled with a creamy lime custard, originating from the Florida Keys in the United States
Italian-style ice cream known for its dense and creamy texture, made with milk, sugar, and various flavors such as fruit, nuts, or chocolate
Gelato
Image Source: pexels
