Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 18, 2024

10 Detoxifying Face Masks for Deep Cleansing

Mix 2 tbsp of green tea with 1 tbsp of honey, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Detoxifies and moisturizes skin

Green Tea and Honey Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 tbsp of activated charcoal with 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel, apply for 10-15 minutes, then rinse. Draws out impurities and soothes skin

Activated Charcoal and Aloe Vera Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 tbsp of bentonite clay with enough apple cider vinegar to form a paste, apply for 10 minutes, then rinse. Unclogs pores and balances pH

Bentonite Clay and Apple Cider Vinegar Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 tsp of turmeric with 2 tbsp of yogurt, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Reduces acne and exfoliates skin

Turmeric and Yogurt Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Blend ½ cucumber and a handful of mint leaves with 1 tbsp of yogurt, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Soothes and refreshes skin

Image Source: Freepik

Cucumber and Mint Face Pack

Mix 2 tbsp of oatmeal with enough milk to form a paste, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Exfoliates and brightens skin

Oatmeal and Milk Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 tbsp of neem powder with enough rose water to make a paste, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Antibacterial and soothing properties

Neem and Rose Water Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mash 2 tbsp of ripe papaya with 1 tbsp of honey, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Exfoliates and moisturizes skin

Papaya and Honey Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Aloe Vera and Lemon Juice Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel with 1 tsp of lemon juice, apply for 10 minutes, then rinse. Hydrates and brightens skin

Mix 1 tbsp of tomato pulp with 1 tbsp of gram flour, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Tightens pores and reduces oiliness

Tomato and Gram Flour Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here