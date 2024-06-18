Heading 3
june 18, 2024
10 Detoxifying Face Masks for Deep Cleansing
Mix 2 tbsp of green tea with 1 tbsp of honey, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Detoxifies and moisturizes skin
Green Tea and Honey Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 tbsp of activated charcoal with 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel, apply for 10-15 minutes, then rinse. Draws out impurities and soothes skin
Activated Charcoal and Aloe Vera Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 tbsp of bentonite clay with enough apple cider vinegar to form a paste, apply for 10 minutes, then rinse. Unclogs pores and balances pH
Bentonite Clay and Apple Cider Vinegar Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 tsp of turmeric with 2 tbsp of yogurt, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Reduces acne and exfoliates skin
Turmeric and Yogurt Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Blend ½ cucumber and a handful of mint leaves with 1 tbsp of yogurt, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Soothes and refreshes skin
Image Source: Freepik
Cucumber and Mint Face Pack
Mix 2 tbsp of oatmeal with enough milk to form a paste, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Exfoliates and brightens skin
Oatmeal and Milk Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 tbsp of neem powder with enough rose water to make a paste, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Antibacterial and soothing properties
Neem and Rose Water Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mash 2 tbsp of ripe papaya with 1 tbsp of honey, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Exfoliates and moisturizes skin
Papaya and Honey Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Aloe Vera and Lemon Juice Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel with 1 tsp of lemon juice, apply for 10 minutes, then rinse. Hydrates and brightens skin
Mix 1 tbsp of tomato pulp with 1 tbsp of gram flour, apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Tightens pores and reduces oiliness
Tomato and Gram Flour Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
