Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 18, 2023
10 dhaba delicacies of North India
Delicious cooked lentils tempered with lots of ghee-fried spices, garlic, and onions
Dal Tadka
The quintessential semi-dry and quick paneer dish made with onions, capsicum, and tomatoes
Kadai paneer
Savory and nutty flavored flatbreads made with a mix of whole wheat flour, gram flour, and spices
Missi roti
Perfect paranthas stuffed with aloo, gobi, paneer, and pyaaz are anything that you're craving
Stuffed parantha
One of the most beloved food combinations up North, especially Punjab & Haryana
Rajma chawal
Two staple drinks of dhabas are spiced or sweet buttermilk
Chaas & lassi
Dahi Bhalla is a delightful dish made of deep-fried lentil dumplings soaked in yogurt and topped with tangy tamarind and spicy mint chutney
Dahi Bhalla
An Indian dhaba favorite, this chicken & onion curry has a wonderful depth of flavor and is perfect with rice or roti
Chicken do pyaza
A classic Punjabi dish, Dal Makhani is made with black lentils, and kidney beans simmered in a creamy and tomato-based sauce
Dal Makhani
This is a popular dish that consists of grilled chicken cooked in a creamy aromatic gravy with tomato-based sauce
Butter Chicken
