10 dhaba delicacies of North India

Delicious cooked lentils tempered with lots of ghee-fried spices, garlic, and onions

Dal Tadka 

The quintessential semi-dry and quick paneer dish made with onions, capsicum, and tomatoes

Kadai paneer 

Savory and nutty flavored flatbreads made with a mix of whole wheat flour, gram flour, and spices

Missi roti 

Perfect paranthas stuffed with aloo, gobi, paneer, and pyaaz are anything that you're craving 

Stuffed parantha 

One of the most beloved food combinations up North, especially Punjab & Haryana

Rajma chawal 

Two staple drinks of dhabas are spiced or sweet buttermilk 

Chaas & lassi 

Dahi Bhalla is a delightful dish made of deep-fried lentil dumplings soaked in yogurt and topped with tangy tamarind and spicy mint chutney 

Dahi Bhalla

An Indian dhaba favorite, this chicken & onion curry has a wonderful depth of flavor and is perfect with rice or roti

Chicken do pyaza 

A classic Punjabi dish, Dal Makhani is made with black lentils, and kidney beans simmered in a creamy and tomato-based sauce

Dal Makhani

This is a popular dish that consists of grilled chicken cooked in a creamy aromatic gravy with tomato-based sauce

Butter Chicken

