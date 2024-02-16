Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 different flowers for various occasions
Ideal for romantic occasions like anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or for just expressing pure love
Roses:
Image Source: pexels
Perfect for birthdays or celebrations to bring joy, warmth and good vibes
Sunflowers:
Image Source: pexels
Great for elegant events such as weddings, engagements, graduations, or formal gatherings
Orchids:
Image Source: pexels
Suitable for Mother's Day or Father’s Day. Meant for expressing absolute admiration and genuine appreciation
Carnations:
Image Source: pexels
Ideal for sympathy or condolence occasions, offering comfort, solace, and support
Image Source: pexels
Lilies:
Perfect for spring celebrations, birthdays, or to convey cheerful and heartfelt sentiments
Tulips:
Image Source: pexels
Great for expressing friendship, making them suitable for friendship day or casual gatherings for the celebration of long-lasting relationships
Daisies:
Image Source: pexels
Ideal for baby showers or welcoming a new arrival, symbolizing abundance, grace, and health
Hydrangeas:
Image Source: pexels
Gerbera Daisies:
Image Source: pexels
Suitable for congratulatory occasions like graduations job promotions and house-warming parties
Perfect for expressing calmness and relaxation, making them suitable for get-well-soon wishes or expressing sympathy and moral support
Lavender:
Image Source: pexels
