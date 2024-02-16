Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 different flowers for various occasions 

Ideal for romantic occasions like anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or for just expressing pure love 

Roses: 

Image Source: pexels

 Perfect for birthdays or celebrations to bring joy, warmth and good vibes

Sunflowers:

Image Source: pexels

 Great for elegant events such as weddings, engagements, graduations, or formal gatherings

Orchids:

Image Source: pexels

Suitable for Mother's Day or Father’s Day. Meant for expressing absolute admiration and genuine appreciation

Carnations: 

Image Source: pexels

Ideal for sympathy or condolence occasions, offering comfort, solace, and support 

Image Source: pexels

Lilies: 

 Perfect for spring celebrations, birthdays, or to convey cheerful and heartfelt sentiments 

Tulips:

Image Source: pexels

Great for expressing friendship, making them suitable for friendship day or casual gatherings for the celebration of long-lasting relationships 

Daisies: 

Image Source: pexels

Ideal for baby showers or welcoming a new arrival, symbolizing abundance, grace, and health

Hydrangeas: 

Image Source: pexels

Gerbera Daisies: 

Image Source: pexels

Suitable for congratulatory occasions like graduations  job promotions and house-warming parties 

Perfect for expressing calmness and relaxation, making them suitable for get-well-soon wishes or expressing sympathy and moral support

Lavender: 

Image Source: pexels

