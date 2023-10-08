Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 08, 2023

10 different types of mocktails

A classic mocktail made with fresh lime juice, mint leaves, sugar, and soda water. It's refreshing and slightly tangy

Virgin Mojito

Image: Pexels 

This sweet and fruity mocktail combines ginger ale or lemon-lime soda with grenadine syrup and a maraschino cherry garnish

Shirley Temple

Image: Pexels 

A variation of the mojito without the alcohol. It includes muddled mint leaves, lime juice, simple syrup, and soda water

Nojito

Image: Pexels 

A tropical favorite made with pineapple juice, coconut cream, and crushed ice. It's creamy and refreshing

Virgin Pina Colada

Image: Pexels 

Blend fresh watermelon chunks with a splash of lime juice, honey, and ice for a refreshing summer mocktail

Watermelon Cooler

Image: Pexels 

Combine cranberry juice, sparkling water, and a splash of lime juice for a fizzy and tangy drink

Cranberry Sparkler

Image: Pexels 

A colorful mix of various fruit juices such as orange, pineapple, and grenadine. Add soda or ginger ale for extra fizz

Fruit Punch

Image: Pexels 

Blend mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries) with orange juice and ice for a fruity and vibrant mocktail

Berry Blast

Image: Pexels 

Combine iced tea with lemonade for a sweet and tangy mocktail. Garnish with lemon slices

Iced Tea Lemonade

Image: Pexels 

Blend cucumber slices with lime juice, simple syrup, and soda water. It's a crisp and cooling option

Cucumber Cooler

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here