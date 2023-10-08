Heading 3
OCTOBER 08, 2023
10 different types of mocktails
A classic mocktail made with fresh lime juice, mint leaves, sugar, and soda water. It's refreshing and slightly tangy
Virgin Mojito
This sweet and fruity mocktail combines ginger ale or lemon-lime soda with grenadine syrup and a maraschino cherry garnish
Shirley Temple
A variation of the mojito without the alcohol. It includes muddled mint leaves, lime juice, simple syrup, and soda water
Nojito
A tropical favorite made with pineapple juice, coconut cream, and crushed ice. It's creamy and refreshing
Virgin Pina Colada
Blend fresh watermelon chunks with a splash of lime juice, honey, and ice for a refreshing summer mocktail
Watermelon Cooler
Combine cranberry juice, sparkling water, and a splash of lime juice for a fizzy and tangy drink
Cranberry Sparkler
A colorful mix of various fruit juices such as orange, pineapple, and grenadine. Add soda or ginger ale for extra fizz
Fruit Punch
Blend mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries) with orange juice and ice for a fruity and vibrant mocktail
Berry Blast
Combine iced tea with lemonade for a sweet and tangy mocktail. Garnish with lemon slices
Iced Tea Lemonade
Blend cucumber slices with lime juice, simple syrup, and soda water. It's a crisp and cooling option
Cucumber Cooler
