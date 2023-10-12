Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
OCTOBER 12, 2023
10 different ways to cook Maggi
The timeless favorite – Classic Maggi. Boil the noodles, add the magical spice mix, and garnish with freshly chopped herbs. It’s simple, quick, and oh-so-satisfying
Classic Maggi
Image Source: Pexels
Elevate your breakfast game by combining a fluffy omelette with a bed of spicy Maggi noodles. The fusion of flavours will leave you craving more
Maggi Masala Omelette
Image Source: Pexels
Turn your Maggi into cheesy bites by mixing in some grated cheese, shaping them into patties, and frying until they’re golden brown and gooey
Cheesy Maggi Bites
Image Source: Pexels
Add an assortment of fresh vegetables, a dash of soy sauce, and some protein of your choice to create a colourful and nutritious Maggi stir-fry
Maggi Stir-fry
Image Source: Pexels
Who says Maggi can’t be pizza? Load your noodles with pizza sauce, cheese, and your favourite toppings. Bake until bubbly and enjoy a creative twist on two beloved comfort foods
Maggi Pizza
Image Source: Pexels
For a crunchy and delicious appetiser, wrap your seasoned Maggi noodles in spring roll wrappers and deep fry them until they’re golden and crispy
Maggi Spring Rolls
Image Source: Pexels
Combine Maggi noodles with a rich, creamy carbonara sauce, bacon, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese for a decadent and indulgent dish
Creamy Maggi Carbonara
Image Source: Pexels
Take your Maggi on a Tex-Mex adventure by stuffing it into a tortilla with beans, salsa, and some grated cheddar cheese
Maggi Burrito
Image Source: Pexels
For a healthier option, toss your boiled Maggi with fresh veggies and a zesty dressing to create a delightful Maggi salad
Maggi Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Yes, you read that right! Make a sweet treat by boiling the noodles in milk, adding sugar and your choice of flavors. It’s an unconventional dessert that’s surprisingly delightful
Maggi Dessert
Image Source: Pexels
