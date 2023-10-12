Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 12, 2023

10 different ways to cook Maggi 

The timeless favorite – Classic Maggi. Boil the noodles, add the magical spice mix, and garnish with freshly chopped herbs. It’s simple, quick, and oh-so-satisfying

Classic Maggi

Image Source: Pexels

Elevate your breakfast game by combining a fluffy omelette with a bed of spicy Maggi noodles. The fusion of flavours will leave you craving more

Maggi Masala Omelette

Image Source: Pexels

Turn your Maggi into cheesy bites by mixing in some grated cheese, shaping them into patties, and frying until they’re golden brown and gooey

Cheesy Maggi Bites

Image Source: Pexels

Add an assortment of fresh vegetables, a dash of soy sauce, and some protein of your choice to create a colourful and nutritious Maggi stir-fry

Maggi Stir-fry

Image Source: Pexels

Who says Maggi can’t be pizza? Load your noodles with pizza sauce, cheese, and your favourite toppings. Bake until bubbly and enjoy a creative twist on two beloved comfort foods

Maggi Pizza

Image Source: Pexels

For a crunchy and delicious appetiser, wrap your seasoned Maggi noodles in spring roll wrappers and deep fry them until they’re golden and crispy

Maggi Spring Rolls

Image Source: Pexels

Combine Maggi noodles with a rich, creamy carbonara sauce, bacon, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese for a decadent and indulgent dish

Creamy Maggi Carbonara

Image Source: Pexels

Take your Maggi on a Tex-Mex adventure by stuffing it into a tortilla with beans, salsa, and some grated cheddar cheese

Maggi Burrito

Image Source: Pexels

For a healthier option, toss your boiled Maggi with fresh veggies and a zesty dressing to create a delightful Maggi salad

Maggi Salad

Image Source: Pexels

Yes, you read that right! Make a sweet treat by boiling the noodles in milk, adding sugar and your choice of flavors. It’s an unconventional dessert that’s surprisingly delightful

Maggi Dessert

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here