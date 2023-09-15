Heading 3
SEPTEMBER 15, 2023
10 Difficult Languages To Learn
This language has numerous homophones with different meanings which makes it the most difficult language in the world, only 15% of the world's population this language
Mandarin
Image: Pexels
This language's multiple forms and scarcity of small vowels make it quite hard to learn
Arabic
Image: Pexels
Japanese
Image: Pexels
Comprising thousands of characters with multiple pronunciations it is immensely difficult to master this language
This European language is regarded as the one of the toughest language for it's complex grammar
Finnish
Image: Pexels
Hungarian
Image: Pexels
Despite having a poetic touch many English speakers listed Hungarian as one of the most difficult languages to learn
The current K-wave makes this language the trendiest of all, yet its unique alphabetical system with numerous characters is enough to get on your nerves
Korean
Image: Pexels
This North German language's complex grammar structure and extremely long words are extremely hard to learn
Icelandic
Image: Pexels
Russian's unique alphabetical system and difficult pronunciation required a lot of struggle to conquer
Russian
Image: Pexels
This language has many challenging grammatical rules which makes it relatively difficult for non-natives
Turkish
Image: Pexels
Like Mandarin, for having multiple characters and a unique alphabetical system Chinese is considered one of the hardest languages to learn
Chinese
Image: Pexels
