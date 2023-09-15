Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

10 Difficult Languages To Learn

This language has numerous homophones with different meanings which makes it the most difficult language in the world, only 15% of the world's population this language 

Mandarin 

Image: Pexels

This language's multiple forms and scarcity of small vowels make it quite hard to learn

Arabic

Image: Pexels

Japanese

Image: Pexels

Comprising thousands of characters with multiple pronunciations it is immensely difficult to master this language 

This European language is regarded as the one of the toughest language for it's complex grammar 

Finnish

Image: Pexels

Hungarian

Image: Pexels

Despite having a poetic touch many English speakers listed Hungarian as one of the most difficult languages to learn 

The current K-wave makes this language the trendiest of all, yet its unique alphabetical system with numerous characters is enough to get on your nerves 

Korean

Image: Pexels

This North German language's complex grammar structure and extremely long words are extremely hard to learn 

Icelandic

Image: Pexels

Russian's unique alphabetical system and difficult pronunciation required a lot of struggle to conquer 

Russian

Image: Pexels

This language has many challenging grammatical rules which makes it relatively difficult for non-natives 

Turkish

Image: Pexels

Like Mandarin, for having multiple characters and a unique alphabetical system Chinese is considered one of the hardest languages to learn

Chinese

Image: Pexels

