Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

may 17, 2024

10 digital ways to make your partner feel loved

Good Morning and Good Night texts

#1

 Image: freepik

Small updates throughout the day

#2

 Image: freepik

Curate a playlist of songs that remind you of your partner and share it with them

#3

 Image: freepik

Try to connect over random facetimes

#4

 Image: freepik

Playing games online together

#5

 Image: freepik

Sending each other memes

#6

 Image: freepik

Replying quickly to messages

 Image: freepik

#7

Ordering them their fav food

 Image: freepik

#8

Sending them a care package

#9

 Image: freepik

Watching films together 

#10

 Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here