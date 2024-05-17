Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
may 17, 2024
10 digital ways to make your partner feel loved
Good Morning and Good Night texts
#1
Image: freepik
Small updates throughout the day
#2
Image: freepik
Curate a playlist of songs that remind you of your partner and share it with them
#3
Image: freepik
Try to connect over random facetimes
#4
Image: freepik
Playing games online together
#5
Image: freepik
Sending each other memes
#6
Image: freepik
Replying quickly to messages
Image: freepik
#7
Ordering them their fav food
Image: freepik
#8
Sending them a care package
#9
Image: freepik
Watching films together
#10
Image: freepik
