MAY 06, 2023
10 Disadvantages Of Coconut Water
Coconut water might be a healthy drink but according to some research, there are some disadvantages if you consume it too much. Let’s check out
Coconut water
According to Food and Drug Administration, coconut comes from the same family as tree nuts, and the protein called tropomyosin found in coconut water may trigger an allergic reaction in susceptible individuals who are allergic to nuts
Harmful to people with allergic sensitivities
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, after an intense workout, the athletes need to replenish muscle glycogen stores and initiate muscle tissue repair and adaptation.Natural coconut water may provide much fewer carbohydrates and electrolytes than the average sports drink
May not be good for athletes
According to the Journal of AOAC International, natural sugars are present in coconut water in various forms, which include sucrose, glucose, and fructose. These are said to have the potential to raise your blood sugar levels
Spikes blood sugar
For people with high blood pressure, consuming coconut water on a regular basis is good. But according to the National Library Of Medicine US, it may prove to be disadvantageous if you have low blood pressure. You must drink this super drink in moderation
Lowers blood pressure
According to the ResearchGate and Aha Journals, if there are too few or too many electrolytes in your body, it will result in an imbalance. Therefore, the consumption of coconut water in large quantities may result in electrolyte imbalance in your body
May result in an imbalance of electrolytes
Coconut water is believed to have diuretic properties. A diuretic is a substance that promotes diuresis, i.e., increases urine production. You may have to urinate more often than normal according to the National Library Of Medicine US
Has diuretic characteristics
Coconut water may potentially interfere with certain medications. Components of coconut water may affect the way that some of your medications work
May interfere with the medication
Coconut water is high in potassium. The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center researched that excessive consumption of coconut water may potentially lead to kidney problems in some cases
Causes kidney problems
A genetic condition, cystic fibrosis, is known to affect your respiratory, digestive, and reproductive systems. The condition makes it quite difficult for you to absorb nutrients received through your food
Could be bad for cystic fibrosis
According to the Translational Perioperative and Pain Medicine organization, coconut water may interfere with surgery due to its high potassium content. Consumption of coconut water before your scheduled surgery may result in an increased level of potassium in your blood
May interfere with the surgery
