Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 15, 2023
10 disciplines to teach your kids
You should teach them about 'Honesty is the best policy
Honesty
Kids should be taught how to respect people and treat them
Respect
Encouraging acts of kindness in childhood gives a positive result in the future
Kindness
Teach your kid to express gratitude even for a small gesture of kindness
Gratitude
It helps a child to become a more responsible person in society
Generosity
Having a sense of patience is very important, even in a young age
Patience
Being punctual is appreciated by everyone. So, make sure your kid becomes one
Punctuality
Sharing and Caring
This particular value is essential at every stage of life, so kids must be taught about it
Help your kids learn how to fulfill a commitment or a promise they make
Integrity and Responsibility
Make your kids learn that failure is not the end, and encourage them to keep going
Perseverance
