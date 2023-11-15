Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

10 disciplines to teach your kids

You should teach them about 'Honesty is the best policy

Honesty

Kids should be taught how to respect people and treat them

Respect

Encouraging acts of kindness in childhood gives a positive result in the future

Kindness

Teach your kid to express gratitude even for a small gesture of kindness

Gratitude

It helps a child to become a more responsible person in society

Generosity

Having a sense of patience is very important, even in a young age

Patience

Being punctual is appreciated by everyone. So, make sure your kid becomes one

Punctuality

Sharing and Caring

This particular value is essential at every stage of life, so kids must be taught about it

Help your kids learn how to fulfill a commitment or a promise they make

Integrity and Responsibility

Make your kids learn that failure is not the end, and encourage them to keep going

 Perseverance

