april 05, 2024

10 Dish Ideas For Eid Feast

There can’t be Eid if there’s no biryani! This fragrant and spicy chicken rice is every non vegetarian’s favorite dish

Hyderabadi Biryani

Image Source: Pexels

This grilled dish is a perfect starter for your Eid celebration. You can prepare kebabs according to your preference such as Hara Bhara Kebab, Reshmi kebabs and many more

Kebabs

Image Source: Pexels

A spicy and meaty twist to your regular potato samosa; this is surely going to be one of your favorites

Mutton Samosa

Image Source: Pexels

Haleem is basically a stew or soup that is made with lentils and meat; slowly cooked with spices. Indeed a healthy and tasty treat!

Haleem

Image Source: Pexels

This dish is made from Eggs and meat, and is topped with a creamy gravy; Your taste buds are in for a delectable dish!

Nargisi Kofta

Image Source: Pexels

A famous chicken dish; chicken cooked in a spicy and tangy gravy that is toothsome; served with naan or rice 

Image Source: Pexels

Chicken Karahi

A royal mutton dish that is spicy and delectable; perfect for chaand raat!

Mutton Korma

Image Source: Pexels

An Arabic dessert; made with phyllo dough and drizzled with sweet syrup to enhance the taste!

Kunafa

Image Source: Pexels

You will need something refreshing, sweet and cool after such an extravagant feast; falooda is a perfect pick to relax with a cold treat

Falooda

Image Source: Pexels

A traditional Eid sweet treat that is similar to classic Kheer but is way more thicker and creamier; mouthwatering, isn’t it!

Sheer Khurma

