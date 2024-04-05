Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 05, 2024
10 Dish Ideas For Eid Feast
There can’t be Eid if there’s no biryani! This fragrant and spicy chicken rice is every non vegetarian’s favorite dish
Hyderabadi Biryani
Image Source: Pexels
This grilled dish is a perfect starter for your Eid celebration. You can prepare kebabs according to your preference such as Hara Bhara Kebab, Reshmi kebabs and many more
Kebabs
Image Source: Pexels
A spicy and meaty twist to your regular potato samosa; this is surely going to be one of your favorites
Mutton Samosa
Image Source: Pexels
Haleem is basically a stew or soup that is made with lentils and meat; slowly cooked with spices. Indeed a healthy and tasty treat!
Haleem
Image Source: Pexels
This dish is made from Eggs and meat, and is topped with a creamy gravy; Your taste buds are in for a delectable dish!
Nargisi Kofta
Image Source: Pexels
A famous chicken dish; chicken cooked in a spicy and tangy gravy that is toothsome; served with naan or rice
Image Source: Pexels
Chicken Karahi
A royal mutton dish that is spicy and delectable; perfect for chaand raat!
Mutton Korma
Image Source: Pexels
An Arabic dessert; made with phyllo dough and drizzled with sweet syrup to enhance the taste!
Kunafa
Image Source: Pexels
You will need something refreshing, sweet and cool after such an extravagant feast; falooda is a perfect pick to relax with a cold treat
Falooda
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
A traditional Eid sweet treat that is similar to classic Kheer but is way more thicker and creamier; mouthwatering, isn’t it!
Sheer Khurma
