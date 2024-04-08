Heading 3
APRIL 08, 2024
10 dishes of Goan Cuisine to try
This flavorful Goan Cuisine dish is a curry prepared with pomfret of kingfish mixed with spices, coconut, and tangy raw mango served with rice
Goan fish curry
Spicy and green, this dish has chicken marinated in a blend of green chilies, herbs, and spices, fried for a perfect taste
Chicken Cafreal
A tangy and spicy dish with pork, onions, garlic, and potatoes, marinated in vinegar and spices overnight, cooked with onions and herbs
Goan Pork Vindaloo
This Portuguese-influenced curry with chicken, potatoes, onions, coconuts, and Kashmiri red chilies is known for its intense flavor
Chicken Xacuti
A sour and spicy dish with diced shark fish, onions, tomatoes, and Kashmiri red chilies, flavored with kokum for a unique taste
Shark Ambot Tik
This famous Goan dish is made with pork, beef, or mutton liver cooked with onions, garlic, and spices
Sorpotel
A Portuguese-inspired stew of red beans and pork, cooked with masala and coconut milk for a rich and flavorful gravy, served with rice
Feijoada
This simple vegetarian curry with spicy masala, onions, and tomatoes, is popular during the monsoon season, and best enjoyed with hot steamed rice
Sorak
Samarachi Kodi
A dry pawn curry with onions, coconuts, tamarind, and tomatoes, flavored with spicy masala and coconut milk, perfect with rice and pickle
A classic Goan dish having prawns cooked with coconut milk, tomatoes, green chilies, and onions, served with dosas or fugias
Prawns Xeque Xeque
