Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 08, 2024

10 dishes of Goan Cuisine to try

This flavorful Goan Cuisine dish is a curry prepared with pomfret of kingfish mixed with spices, coconut, and tangy raw mango served with rice

Goan fish curry

Image Source: Freepik

Spicy and green, this dish has chicken marinated in a blend of green chilies, herbs, and spices, fried for a perfect taste

Chicken Cafreal

Image Source: Freepik

A tangy and spicy dish with pork, onions, garlic, and potatoes, marinated in vinegar and spices overnight, cooked with onions and herbs

Goan Pork Vindaloo

Image Source: Freepik

This Portuguese-influenced curry with chicken, potatoes, onions, coconuts, and Kashmiri red chilies is known for its intense flavor

Chicken Xacuti

Image Source: Freepik

A sour and spicy dish with diced shark fish, onions, tomatoes, and Kashmiri red chilies, flavored with kokum for a unique taste

Image Source: Freepik

Shark Ambot Tik

This famous Goan dish is made with pork, beef, or mutton liver cooked with onions, garlic, and spices 

Sorpotel

Image Source: Freepik

A Portuguese-inspired stew of red beans and pork, cooked with masala and coconut milk for a rich and flavorful gravy, served with rice

Feijoada

Image Source: Freepik

This simple vegetarian curry with spicy masala, onions, and tomatoes, is popular during the monsoon season, and best enjoyed with hot steamed rice

Sorak

Image Source: Freepik

Samarachi Kodi

Image Source: Freepik

A dry pawn curry with onions, coconuts, tamarind, and tomatoes, flavored with spicy masala and coconut milk, perfect with rice and pickle

A classic Goan dish having prawns cooked with coconut milk, tomatoes, green chilies, and onions, served with dosas or fugias

Prawns Xeque Xeque

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here